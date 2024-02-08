Ninja’s Foodi Smoothie Blender and Extractor with to-go cups drops to $80 (Reg. $120)

Amazon is now offering the Ninja SS101 Foodi Smoothie Maker and Nutrient Extractor for $79.99 shipped. Regularly $120, this model has been hovering between $90 and $100 over the last several months. It is matching the lowest price we have tracked at Amazon since this time last year and is now at the best price we can find. This versatile blending system features a 1,200W motor alongside one-touch settings including blend, pulse, smoothies, extractions, bowls, and spreads. It comes with a 14-ounce smoothie bowl blending cup (also good for nut butters and blender ice cream) as well as a pair of 24-ounce Nutrient Extraction Cups with lids for smoothies, protein shakes, and more. Head below for more details.

If you don’t need the additional smoothie options or the high-power 1,200W motor, something like the Ninja Fit Compact Personal Blender might be a better fit. This carries a more compact form-factor and a 700W motor for quick smoothies, protein shakes, and light meal preparations alongside a pair of 16-ounce to-go cups at $60 shipped.

Ninja SS101 Foodi Blender and Extractor features:

14-oz. Smoothie Bowl Maker with built-in tamper blends and powers through frozen foods with less liquid for perfectly thick smoothie bowls, nut butters, and blender ice cream. 24-oz. Nutrient Extraction Cup with better breakdown for smoother extractions, smoothies, and frozen drinks (vs. BL480). (Extract a drink containing vitamins and nutrients from fruits and vegetables). Powerful 1200-peak-watt power-dense motor that powers through heavy loads without stalling or the need to stir or shake.

