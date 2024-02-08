UGREEN’s Apple Find My Item Finder hits all-time low at $20, plus more tracker gear deals

The official UGREEN Amazon storefront is now offering its Apple Find My Item Finder down at $19.99 after you clip the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. UGREEN’s latest AirTag competition landed on Amazon just over a month ago at $25 with an included keychain-style clip, and now’s your first chance to save. Now more than 30% under the regular price of the Apple AirTag (although they are on sale right now), it delivers a more affordable solution in a sleek black colorway with an “Apple certified” design that works with the Find My app. It also features audible pings and a buzzer to find items that are within 33-feet, as well as left-behind notifications – “if your item finder ever disconnects from your Apple device’s Bluetooth connection, you’ll receive instant notifications.” Head below for more.

If you prefer to go with the real thing, we are tracking deals right now starting from $24 on the single AirTags as well as 4-packs from $80. All of the details are right here.

More Apple Find My-equipped and AirTag on sale:

UGREEN Item Finder features:

One APP to Find it All: The UGREEN key finder is certificated by Apple. The Find My app makes it easy to keep track of your Apple devices — even if they’re offline. You take your devices everywhere. Which means you might leave them anywhere. Get help finding them in the Find My app, which lets you track your devices at a glance, right on the Home Screen of your iPhone, iPad, or Mac.

Worldwide Tracking & Buzzer Alert: UGREEN Tag allows you to view the location in real time. When the distance is less than 33ft/10M, you can tap “Find” to play a sound and the buzzer inside the product will ring 12 beeps to help you locate the position. When the distance is greater than 33ft/10M, you can use the map navigation feature in the “Find My” app to find the worldwide location of your UGREEN Tag.

Lost Mode: If your device or the Item Locator goes missing, you can put the UGREEN Tag into Lost Mode to be automatically notified when it’s detected in the Find My network.

Left Behind Remind: If your item finder ever disconnects from your Apple device’s Bluetooth connection, you’ll receive instant notifications. Whether you accidentally leave your bag at the gym or forget your keys at the office, our “Left Behind Remind” will be your prompt reminder to retrieve your items.

