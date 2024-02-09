Android game and app deals: DYSMANTLE, Bloons TD 6, MONOPOLY, and more

Your Friday afternoon collection of the best Android game and app deals is now ready down below courtesy of Google Play. Joining today’s software deals, the Google Pixel Fold has returned to its all-time low, we are now tracking a solid offer on the Google Nest Thermostat, and be sure to scope out this deal on Google’s new Pixel Tablet. As for the apps, highlights include titles like DYSMANTLE, Bloons TD 6, MONOPOLY, Kingdom Rush Vengeance, Iron Marines 2, and much more. Hit the jump for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals.
Best Android apps and games on sale:
- Battery Widget FREE (Reg. $1)
- Bubbles Charging animation FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- DYSMANTLE $4.50 (Reg. $11)
- Bloons TD 6 $4 (Reg. $7)
- 6 takes! $1 (Reg. $2)
- Café International $2 (Reg. $4)
- Nelly Cootalot: The Fowl Fleet $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- Delivery From the Pain $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- MONOPOLY $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- 7 Billion Humans $3 (Reg. $5)
- Human Resource Machine $3 (Reg. $5)
- Little Inferno $3 (Reg. $5)
- Kingdom Rush Vengeance TD Game $3 (Reg. $5)
- Iron Marines 2 – Invasion RTS $1 (Reg. $3)
- Mindz – Mind Mapping (Pro) $2.50 (Reg. $5)
More Android app deals still live:
- Simple Quote Widget FREE (Reg. $1)
- Shiny Ski Resort FREE (Reg. $6.50)
- Endling $5 (Reg. $10)
- Battle Chasers: Nightwar $2 (Reg. $10)
- Aporkalypse – Pigs of Doom $1 (Reg. $2)
- Aces of the Luftwaffe Premium $1 (Reg. $3)
- Earthlings Beware! $0.50 (Reg. $1)
- Endurance $1 (Reg. $2.50)
- Redsun RTS Premium $0.50 (Reg. $1.50)
- Super Sports: Football Premium $1 (Reg. $3)
- GIF Maker, GIF Editor Pro $2 (Reg. $3)
- Binary Fun: Number System Pro $2.50 (Reg. $5.50)
DYSMANTLE features:
As you ascend from your shelter after the long long years, a brave new old world awaits you. A world inhabited with nasty and vile creatures. A world with no other human soul to be seen. A world with nature in reigns now. A world that’s about to get even worse. You need to find a way to escape the wretched island. But before that, enjoy the bittersweet apocalypse.
