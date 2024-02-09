Google Nest Thermostat automates cold weather away with Matter at $78 (Reg. $130)

Amazon is now offering the Google Nest Thermostat for $78.65 shipped. This is down from the usual $130 price tag and marking the second-best price yet. It’s $52 off, and on top of being the first markdown since back in December, is $12 under that previous mention. Today’s offer comes within $17 of the all-time low from a 1-day sale back in October, and is the lowest since. If you’ve been looking for a solution to automate away cold weather, this will let Assistant handle keeping your home the perfect temperature. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Google’s latest Nest Thermostat is the perfect smart home upgrade through the rest of winter, helping you automatically heat up your home to comfortable temperatures. It sports a refreshed form-factor that’s centered around a frosted glass aesthetic with an LED display. On top of leveraging Assistant, it can also be tied into schedules and automations, too. It also has some new tricks up its sleeve thanks to Matter support, bringing HomeKit into the mix alongside a wider array of compatible systems than before.

Today’s discount pairs perfectly with the discount we tracked this week on Google’s new Pixel Tablet. It’s on sale starting at $449 from the usual $499 going rate, and offers a unique way to summon Google Assistant for controlling the Nest Thermostat above – or any of the other gear in your smart home. The sale comes joined by an extra Speaker Dock at $98, too. It’s down from $130 and marking a new all-time low.

Google Nest Thermostat features:

The Nest Thermostat is designed to work without a C wire in most homes, but for some systems, including heating only, cooling only, zone controlled, and heat pump systems, you’ll need a C wire or other compatible power accessory. Nest Thermostat turns itself down when you leave, so you don’t waste energy heating or cooling an empty home. Programmable thermostat that lets you create an energy efficient schedule in the Google Home app on your Android or iPhone.

