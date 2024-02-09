Google Pixel Fold returns to all-time low for first time since Black Friday at $1,399 (Save $400)

Amazon is ending the work week with a rare discount on the Google Pixel Fold. The unlocked foldable now drops down to $1,399 shipped with 256GB of storage in tow. Today’s offer is down from $1,799 and saves you $400 for only the second time. It’s matching the all-time low from Black Friday and beats our previous holiday mention from December by an extra $50. You’ll find today’s offer also matched over at Best Buy, too. Head below for more on this Google Pixel Fold deal.

Google’s first foldable, the new Pixel Fold, arrives powered by its new Tensor G2 chip and packs a folding 7.6-inch display on the inside. When closed, you’ll be able to use the 5.8-inch screen on the outside, which wraps up the more compact take on this style of smartphone. On the other side is a 48 MP camera sensor, completing the package you can learn all about in our hands-on review.

Arriving as proof that foldable phone cases can actually be good – at least if our hands-on review is to be believed – these official Google Pixel Fold cases arrive as must-have add-ons to your new handset. They’re currently on sale from $38, and come comprised of a grippy, two-piece form-factor. Covering both halves of your foldable, the shock-absorbent case is made of a soft silicone material that comes in hazel, bay blue, and porcelain white designs. So if you’re taking advantage of the first discount on Google’s first foray into the world of foldables and want some first-party protection to go with it, saving some cash is finally possible.

Google Pixel Fold features:

Meet Pixel Fold, the first foldable phone engineered by Google. All the power of the Google Tensor G2 chip – in a thin, pocket-size design. It’s a Pixel phone on the outside. And a big, immersive display on the inside for entertainment and multitasking. So you can do even more, in so many ways. Enjoy seamless multitasking with Split Screen; drag two apps up from the taskbar to quickly open them side by side, or open two tabs in Chrome to shop and compare.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!