Blink’s Video Doorbell drops down to $35 (Reg. $60), or bundled with Sync Module for $45

Joining today’s new Ring smart sale, Amazon is now offering the Blink Video Doorbell down at $34.99 shipped. Regularly $45 and as much as $60 over the last several months, this is up to 42% off and the lowest we can find. It is also matching the second-lowest total we have tracked, having only ever been beaten out by a pair of quick holiday drops at $30. You’ll also find this doorbell bundled with the Blink Sync Module on sale for $44.99 shipped, down from the regular $70 for 36% in savings to deliver a new all-time low on the complete package. The Blink Video Doorbell works wired or wire-free, but it will need to be wired into your system or function alongside the Sync Module in order to “just ask Alexa to answer the front door” or “to engage live view and two-way audio on demand.” Head below for more details.

Beyond the details above, Blink’s Video Doorbell delivers 1080p HD feeds of your front porch day or night with infrared night vision and two-way audio. The whole thing can be setup “in minutes with the two included AA lithium batteries then connect to wifi in the app.”

Blink Video Doorbell features:

Answer your door no matter where you are from your smartphone with 1080p HD day and infrared night video and two-way audio.

Experience long-lasting battery life, custom alerts, privacy settings, and more.

Get alerts when motion is detected or someone presses Video Doorbell. Connect to existing doorbell wiring or pair with a Sync Module (sold separately) to engage live view and two-way audio on demand.

Choose to save and share clips in the cloud with a free 30-day trial of the Blink Subscription Plan or locally with the Sync Module 2 and USB drive (each sold separately).

Designed for every home, go wire-free or connect to doorbell wiring to also sound your existing in-home chime. Without wiring, you can use your Blink Mini camera (sold separately) as an indoor plug-in chime.

Set up yourself in minutes with the two included AA lithium batteries then connect to wifi in the app.

Works with Alexa — receive alerts and answer with two-way audio. When wired or paired with a Sync Module, just ask Alexa to answer the front door.

