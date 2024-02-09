Amazon Ring smart home sale up to 40% off: Latest indoor cam $40, Stick Up models, more

Just after the reveal of the new All-New Ring Battery Doorbell Pro, Amazon has launched a wide-ranging Ring smart home sale loaded with cameras, bundles, and more. While some folks might prefer to lock-in a pre-order on the new Ring Battery Doorbell Pro, there are some solid deals on other models in the lineup here today and we are starting with a look at the latest Ring Indoor Cam (2nd Gen) down at $39.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is 33% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. While we did see a few price drops towards and into the holiday season last year for a little bit less, this is within $5 of the best we have tracked otherwise since releasing in spring 2023. You’ll find today’s deal available on both the black and white models joined by host of others waiting down below.

The latest Ring Indoor Cam (2nd Gen) watches over your home day or night while delivering live feeds and color night vision to your smart device of choice. Other features include real-time alerts when the camera detects movement, a manual privacy cover, included swivel mount, and Alexa support to get “custom notifications from Echo Dot, launch video with Echo Show, and enjoy hands-free home monitoring with select Alexa-enabled devices.”

More Amazon Ring smart home deals:

Today’s fresh new Ring sale joins a host of other major Amazon gear sales on everything from its Echo smart speakers and the All-new sweat-resistant Echo Buds with Alexa to Amazon Echo Show 15 and the Valentine’s Day Fire TV deals. Everything is waiting for you right here.

Ring Indoor Cam (2nd Gen) features:

Get the whole picture – Watch over your home day or night in 1080p HD video with Live View and Color Night Vision.

Video previews – Record a few extra seconds before every motion event with Advanced Pre-Roll to get a more complete picture of what happened.

Privacy at your fingertips – Turn off your camera and mic with the manual Privacy Cover, then reactivate with a simple swivel.

Get important alerts – Get real-time alerts when the camera detects movement, and choose exactly what your camera covers so you only get notified above movement that matters.

Versatile mounting options – Find the perfect angle on a table, or mount up high with the flexible swivel mount. Indoor Cam is plug-in, making it easy to move where you need it.

