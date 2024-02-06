New Blink Outdoor Floodlight Cam with wire-free installation at $84.50 (35% off), more from $20

Joining Amazon’s now live Valentine’s Day deals, it is now offering up to 43% off a wide range of Blink smart home gear starting from $20. Alongside the rest of the highlights down below, one notable offer has the All-New Blink Outdoor 4 Floodlight Camera at $84.49 shipped. Regularly $130, this is 35% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Only once have we seen this model go for less since its launch last September – today’s deal is within $4.50 of the all-time low. The All-New Blink Outdoor 4 Floodlight Camera is the latest in the lineup, designed to illuminate your outdoor space for both convenience and security while capturing 1080p HD live feeds sent directly to your smart devices. Alongside wire-free installation, it provides triggered LED lighting, infrared night vision, and two-way audio as well as 2 years of battery life. You’ll also be able to leverage 2-zone motion detection tech and Alexa “to stream live video, arm and disarm, activate lights, and more using your voice.” Head below for more Blink smart home deals. 

Elsewhere in today’s smart home deals, we are tracking offers on Linkind’s Matter warm white and color smart bulbs as well as Govee’s 4.5-foot smart RGBIC Lyra floor lamp and Furbo’s latest Cat Camera with 360-degree rotation. We also have holiday price drops on Amazon Echo Show 15 smart displays with solid $80 price drops at $5 under the Black Friday offers we saw last year. 

  • Illuminate your home with Blink Outdoor 4 Floodlight Camera featuring 700 lumens of motion-triggered LED lighting, HD live view, wire-free install, and real-time alerts for your peace of mind.
  • See and speak from the Blink app — Experience 1080p HD live view, infrared night vision, and crisp two-way audio.
  • Two-year battery life — Get up to two years of power with the included batteries.
  • Set up in minutes — No drill option available with the included kit.
  • Enhanced motion detection — Be alerted to motion faster from your smartphone with dual-zone, enhanced motion detection.
  • Person detection — Receive alerts when a person is detected with embedded computer vision (CV) as part of an optional Blink Subscription Plan (sold separately).

