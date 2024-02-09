Newegg discounts NVIDIA’s new 4000 Super series gaming PCs for the first time from $1,800

Newegg is launching a sale today with some of the very first discounts around on gaming PCs with the new NVIDIA RTX 4000 Super series cards. These new GPUs were just revealed at CES back in January, and now you can finally save on some of the latest releases. Each of the desktops are on sale for the first times, with options from box ABS Stratos and MSI available. Pricing starts at $1,800 shipped, and includes models with all three of the new graphics cards. There’s configurations with both Intel and Ryzen CPUs, too. Head below for a full rundown of the deals.

NVIDIA 4000 series Super Gaming PCs:

ABS Stratos Aqua with 4070 Super: $1,800 (Reg. $2,100) Intel i7, 32GB DDR5 RAM, 1TB NVMe SSD

(Reg. $2,100) ABS Tempest Aqua with 4080 Super: $2,450 (Reg. $2,700) Intel i9, 32GB DDR5 RAM, 2TB NVMe SSD

(Reg. $2,700) ABS Stratos Ruby with 4070 Ti Super: $2,000 (Reg. $2,100) Ryzen 7 7700X, 32GB DDR5 RAM, 1TB NVMe SSD

(Reg. $2,100) MSI Gaming Desktop Aegis RS with 4070 Ti Super: $2,399 (Reg. $2,499) Intel i9, 32GB DDR5 RAM, 1TB NVMe SSD

(Reg. $2,499) MSI Gaming Desktop Aegis RS with 4070 Super: $2,099 (Reg. $2,149) Intel i7, 32GB DDR5 RAM, 2TB NVMe SSD

(Reg. $2,149)

NVIDIA’s lineup of new Super GPUs effectively repackage the original releases with better price tags. Across all three of the 4070, 4070 Ti, and 4080 cards, you’re looking at some of the best performance around paired with better values. Our launch coverage from the Las Vegas tradeshow back in January breaks down what’s new, while our hands-on review takes a closer look for the RTX 4070 Super model.

More on the ABS Stratos Aqua 4070 Super PC:

CPU: Intel Core i7 14700KF 8 P-Core, 12 E-Core, 28-Thread Processor

GPU: MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Super Ventus 2X with support for DLSS 3 – AI-Powered Performance

Motherboard: MSI B760-VC Motherboard

RAM: TeamGroup Delta RGB 32GB DDR5 6000 MHz (2x16GB)

SSD: Kingston 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD

CPU Cooler: Thermaltake 240MM RGB AIO Liquid Cooler

PSU: ABS ATX 750W 80+ Gold

Case: ABS Stratos S200 Obsidian Black

