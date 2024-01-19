PNY RTX 4070 Super delivers better performance for the same price [Video]

Nvidia is starting the year off with some new GPUs – the 4070 Super, 4070 Ti Super, and the 4080 Super. The first to be released is the 4070 Super, which is now available. The 4070 Ti Super comes out on January 24, and the 4080 Super will be released on January 31st. To start things off, we got our hands on the PNY 4070 Super Verto Overclocked card. How does it perform for the $599 price tag? Be sure to hit the video below to see all of the details.

Specs

Cuda cores: 7168

Clock Speed 1980

Boost Speed 2490

Memory: 12GB GDDR6X

Memory Speed: 21Gbps

Memory Bandwidth: 504 GB/sec

TDP 220W

Ports: DP 1.4a x3, HDMI 2.1

16-pin power input

PCI-Express 4.0 x16

PNY 4070 Super: Design

Just like the 4070, the 4070 Super is very compact and fits nicely in smaller cases. It looks a bit out of place in the NZXT H6 Flow build that I am currently using, but anything smaller like the H5 would look great.

One of the only bummers is that the 4070 Super requires the new, massive, 16-pin power connector whereas the older 4070 takes just a single 8-pin connector. Granted, it’s better than needing more than one plug, and it comes with a dual 8-pin to 16-pin adapter, but you have to admit that it would be more convenient to have a single 8-pin connector.

If you want RGB for your build, the PNY XLR8 has triple fans, RGB, and is also overclocked. I don’t see it listed on Amazon just yet, but PNY does have it on its website. Buyer be warned, though, I’ve had trouble getting RGB control to behave properly through PNY’s VelocityX software.

PNY 4070 Super: Video

Benchmarks

Moving on, let’s check out some of the performance benchmarks. Throughout all of my test, the 4070 Super sits in between the 4070 and the 4070 Ti but hits closer to the more powerful card. Anytime it is available, enabling DLSS and Nvidia Reflex low-latency gives great results. First, let’s take a look at Forza Horizon 5.

Forza Horizon 5

Here is a low-down of my graphics settings:

1440p

Max everything graphics

DLSS AI Super Res Auto

Frame Gen On

Low Latency On

And here are the results:

4070 Ti: 160fps

4070 Super: 148fps

4070: 129fps

That performance puts the 4070 Super closer to the 4070 Ti at 1440p than to the base 4070. At the same $600 price tag, the performance boost over the 4070 is noticeable and resulted in a great gaming experience.

Battlefield 2042

Next, I took a look at Battlefield 2042. Once again with the graphics completely maxed out and DLSS set to performance, and Reflex set to enabled + boost.

4070 Ti ~130fps, dip to 120fps in heavy action

4070 Super – ~120fps, dip to 110fps in heavy action

4070 ~110fps, dip to 100fps in heavy action

As with FH5, the 4070 Super sits right in the middle of the base and Ti models. Once again, all of these cards are consistently giving over 100fps at 1440p with graphics set to Ultra – that’s not bad. Of course, getting over 130 with the Ti is going to feel better when in the trenches of Battlefield but all of these cards give impressive performance. And, once again, the 4070 Super comes in at the same launch price of the base 4070.

Heaven

For a look at GPU performance, I typically run the Heaven benchmark as well. Given the performance in gaming, everything scales as expected here with the with the Super being a 26% increase in fps performance over the 4070, and the Ti being a 9% increase in fps performance over the Super.

4070 Ti – 124fps, 3158score

4070 Super – 115fps, 2903score

4070 – 91fps, 2304score

PNY 4070 Super: Power Consumption

All of these numbers also correlate with power consumption. If the 4070 Super performs more closer to the Ti than the 4070, it’s also closer to the power consumption of the Ti when the GPUs are running at 100% in the Heaven benchmark.

4070 Ti 200W

4070 Super – 190W

4070 165W

But wait, there’s more

Beyond just raw gaming performance numbers, getting into the RTX 40 series grants a lot of other benefits that I’d have a hard time giving up at this point. Nvidia Studio with its green screen-like background removal and some of the best audio noise reduction we’ve seen yet is a huge benefit for streamers.

AV1 encoding also promises better performance for streamers. By offering better quality and taking up less bandwidth and processing power, this codec can improve the visual quality of streams that are otherwise hardware limited.

Additionally, Nvidia has been pushing AI content creation with the 40-series GPUs. Nvidia Canvas is an AI-powered landscape creation tool that always blows my mind any time I try it out.

9to5Toys’ Take

If you thought about picking up a 4070 at launch but held off, I think you’re going to be quite happy with the release of the 4070 Super. For the same price as the base card, you’re getting performance that hits closer to the Ti than the entry-level card.

Sure, it still stinks to see the price tag of $600, it seems like every card is getting more and more expensive, but that is the state of the market. All of these cards, though, were playing Forza Horizon 5 and Battlefield 2042 at 1440p and maxed-out graphics and getting over 100fps – that’s pretty impressive.

