NVIDIA announces three new RTX 4000 series Super GPUs, launching later this month

NVIDIA is launching its latest graphics cards at the end of the month. Announced today for the first time at CES 2024, the new NVIDIA RTX 4080 Super clocks in as a new flagship GPU at $999 and comes joined by a pair of RTX 4070 Super cards at more affordable price points from $599.

There are three new additions to the NVIDIA 4000 series GPU lineup today. Each one looks to offer a bit more performance than the original releases, as we’ve come accustomed too from the Super naming scheme. So while these aren’t full on next-generation graphics cards, you’re getting better performance at better values than last year’s releases.

First up we have the RTX 4080 Super, which looks to replace the previous release with the same name (sans the Super nomenclature and subsequent upgrades). It clocks in at the $999 price tag, and arrives with a $200 price cut over its predecessor’s MSRP. Think of this as the new flagship from NVIDIA, which looks to give gamers some of the best hardware around.

Spec-wise, the RTX 4080 Super is based around NVIDIA’s AD103 chipset. There’s of course more CUDA cores than before, as well as faster memory that clicks in at 736GB/s of bandwidth. That’s about it as far as changes go though, as you’ll find the same 16GB of G6X memory and 320W power draw.

Images provided by NVIDIA Images provided by NVIDIA

Before that GPU can launch at the end of the month on January 31, NVIDIA will also be debuting the RTX 4070 Super at a much more affordable $599 price tag come January 17. There’s also the RTX 4070 Ti Super version at $799, which will debut just over a week later on January 24. Both of these lower-end releases won’t necessarily replace the existing graphics cards, as the company plans to keep last year’s RTX 4070 around at a lower $549 price point.

Taking a closer look at those two more affordable releases, it’s clear that these are going to be the models that more gamers go for. While the RTX 4080 Super is one of the best that money can buy, these RTX 4070 Super and Ti Super are going to be the cards that most PC builders spring for. The Ti Super model in particular looks to be the standout, with an increased 16GB of G6X to match the 4080 Super, as well as the same 256-bit memory bus. NVIDIA specifically calls out an improved 10% performance from the extra CUDA cores, too. The standard RTX 4070 Super will also be seeing some improved performance, at a 15% increase from the original release last year.

NVIDIA breaks down all of the performance details about its new GPUs over on this launch page. We’ll be keeping an eye on updates when the new lineup ships later this month, too.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!