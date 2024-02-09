Razer’s latest Xbox Kishi V2 Pro Mobile Controller amps up your cloud gaming at $90 (Reg. $150)

Woot is now offering the Razer Kishi V2 Pro Mobile Gaming Controller Xbox Edition for $89.99 with free shipping for Prime members (a $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise). This model debuted last summer and carries a $150 regular price tag. This is $60 in savings and the lowest price we can find. It comes in at $40 under the standard pro model without the Xbox branding – the main difference between these two is the white colorway and the licensed Xbox button functionality waiting on the model on sale here today. You can get a complete breakdown of the feature set in our launch coverage and we’ll detail the specs down below as well.

The new Kishi V2 Pro models also feature the Razer HyperSemse Haptic feedback you won’t get on the standard V2 as well as Microswitch ABXY buttons, passthrough charging to your mobile device, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Flanking around your Android handset, it provides a more comfortable and familiar control setup for both touchscreen-only titles and your favorite Game Pass titles – “Play full PC and Xbox games directly on phones, with support for Xbox Cloud Gaming and Xbox remote play — stream from the mobile device or play from the cloud (Third-party hardware and services may be required).”

If you’re looking to add something along these lines to your Switch setup on the go, check out the ongoing deals on CRKD’s Nitro Deck handheld controller with “zero stick drift” while it’s down at its $45.50 low. And while you’re at it, the brand just debuted its new retro wireless NEO S gamepads with Hall effect sticks and wild designs as well.

Razer Kishi V2 Pro Mobile Gaming Controller Xbox Edition features:

Designed to the highest standards with microswitches, analog triggers, programmable multifunction buttons, haptic vibrations, and 3.5mm audio. Features a stable, extendable bridge that perfectly holds the most popular Android smartphones, providing a secure fit that won’t come loose while gaming. By utilizing the smartphone’s USB C connection, Kishi V2 Pro eliminates input latency, allowing for responsive, seamless control — and features passthrough charging to power the phone when gaming. Browse through 1,000+ compatible games, record and share gameplay, and keep Kishi updated with an integrated Razer Nexus App that allows full customizability.

