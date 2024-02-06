CRKD Nitro Deck handheld Switch controller with ‘zero stick drift’ drops to $45.50 low

Freemode Go (94% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering a solid deal on the CRKD Nitro Deck handheld controller grip for Nintendo Switch at $49.98 shipped. Regularly $60, this is new release has now returned to the lowest price we have tracked since its debut back in October. While the grey model is out of stock, you can land this deal on both the black and white models right now. The CRKD Nitro Deck wraps around your Switch for a more pro-grade controller experience on the go. It is designed to deliver “ultimate comfort and speed” with “zero stick drift” alongside swappable thumbstick toppers and re-mappable back buttons. This model also features gyro compatibility and rumble support as well as pass-through charging, “letting you charge your Nintendo Switch while playing, so you can enjoy uninterrupted gaming excitement, whether at home or on-the-go.” Head below for more details.

Today’s deal on the “zero stick drift” CRKD Nitro Deck comes in at the same price you’ll find on most of the relatively comparable HORI Nintendo Switch Split Pad. But you can score an Amazon renewed HORI Nintendo Switch Split Pad Compact on sale for $35 shipped right now – it is “inspected, tested, and refurbished, as necessary to be fully functional according to Amazon Renewed standards.”

CRKD Nitro Deck features:

The Nitro Deck for Nintendo Switch delivers ultimate comfort and speed, with zero stick drift, ensuring precise control for intense gameplay in Nintendo Switch games. With low latency USB-C connection, swappable thumbstick toppers, and re-mappable back buttons, the Nitro Deck offers customizable controls to suit your gaming style and elevate your Nintendo Switch experience. Enjoy gyro compatibility and rumble support, bringing your games to life with immersive feedback and enhanced.

