UGREEN KVM HDMI 4K/8K switchers now on sale starting from $27 (Reg. up to $43)

The official UGREEN Amazon store is now offering its 8K HDMI 2.1 Switch for $26.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. This model just landed on Amazon last month at $32 and is now at the lowest price we can find. Today’s offer marks the first notable discount and a subsequent Amazon all-time low. Designed to make switching between sources on a single display a far more convenient proposition, this 2-in-1-out model allows you to connect two consoles, computers, or whatever else over HDMI and send them out to a single monitor. The button on the top of the unit will toggle between the two sources for simple switching back and forth as needed. It supports 8K at 60Hz, 4K at 120Hz, and backward compatibility with 1080p at 240Hz inputs. More details on the resolutions and specs below alongside even more KVM/HDMI switcher deals.

UGREEN 8K HDMI 2.1 Switch features:

Are you tired of constantly switching between multiple gaming devices on your TV? UGREEN HDMI switch 4k 120Hz makes it a breeze! Connect 2 of your favorite devices such as PS5, Xbox, Switch, Roku, and laptop to your TV with just one input port. It can connect 2 signal sources to 1 display, or 1 signal source to 2 displays (Two displays CANNOT display simultaneously). This HDMI 2.1 switch is perfect for gamers, supporting 8K@60Hz, 4K@120Hz, and backward compatible with 1080P@240Hz resolutions, giving you the best resolution. It also supports HDMI 2.1/2.0/1.4, VRR, and Dynamic HDR Chroma 4:2:0 / 4:2:2 / 4:4:4, and Dolby Vision & HDCP2.3. NOTE: To ensure the high refresh rate (4K@144Hz), your HDMI 8K cable input and output should be within 3.3FT.

