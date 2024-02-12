Belkin’s 15W MagSafe Charger enables StandBy mode with a built-in kickstand at $25

Rikka Altland -
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesBelkin
Reg. $30 $25

Amazon is now offering the Belkin 15W MagSafe Charger with Kickstand for $25.49 shipped after the on-page coupon has been clipped. This is down from the usual $30 price tag and marking the third-best discount to date. It’s the lowest since back over Christmas, too. Belkin’s 15W MagSafe charger is not only a more affordable option than Apple’s own first-party accessory, it’s also a bit more useful. There’s a built-in kickstand for propping up your iPhone 15 or previous-generation Apple handset while it charges, with a braided nylon USB-C cable standing up to wear and tear better than the Cupertino company’s usual rubber coating.

If you don’t need the kickstand features, Anker has a new and even more affordable 15W magnetic charger to consider instead. The new MagGo Magnetic Qi2 charger clocks in at $22 and offers the same iPhone 15-focused design, just without the built-in stand or braided nylon cable. It’ll still enable StandBy, but lacks the handy way to prop up your handset sideways.

Today’s discount lands just after seeing a whole collection of new Qi2 releases debut to start the year. If you’re looking to catch up on all of those new Qi2 chargers from CES 2024, we have a handy feature that explores all of the best new releases. It covers all of the flagship gear from the likes of Belkin and Anker, as well as some more affordable tech implementing the new standard.

Belkin 15W MagSafe Kickstand Charger features:

This Belkin magnetic wireless charger pad is compatible with the Apple iPhone 15, 14, 13, and 12 Series, and certified MagSafe Cases. The iPhone charger is also compatible with Qi-enabled devices, including AirPods Pro, and supported Android devices. This wireless MagSafe charger supports Apple fast charging technology, charging at up to 15 watts for iPhone. Designed with durable, high quality materials, and paired with certified over-voltage protection this MagSafe Charger is built to last

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…
Belkin

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

LEGO Fortnite sets are coming after all, six new builds...
Get up to $807 in savings on Blix e-bikes with free acc...
OtterBox 15W MFi MagSafe charging stands now 25% off: 3...
Android game and app deals: Prune, Point, ARIDA Backlan...
Check out these eBooks from TradePub that are free for ...
Microsoft Windows 11 Pro is down to just $25 (Reg. $199...
Anker’s 12-in-1 monitor stand with built-in USB-C...
Keychron’s retro K8 wireless mechanical keyboard ...
Load more...
Show More Comments