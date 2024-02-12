Illuminate your space with this 4.5-foot smart Govee floor lamp down at $60 (Reg. $100)

The official Govee Amazon storefront is now offering its RGBIC Smart Floor Lamp for $59.99 shipped in both black and silver colorways. Note: The black model is a Lightning deal that will only be available for today or until the discounted stock runs dry. You’re looking at a roughly 4.5-foot smart lamp that regularly fetches closer to $100. Today’s deals are matching the previous price and the lowest we have tracked in several months – this is the same price we saw for Black Friday last year. While this isn’t the latest model – that one is on sale for $90 right now, it is a still a more than capable smartphone- and voice-controlled smart lamp with a very similar design. Head below for more details.

Featuring customizable RGBIC color illumination, there are millions of color choices here you can control with your smartphone or your voice via connected Alexa and Google Assistant gear. It can sync the lighting with your music and the system comes pre-loaded with dynamic scenes for one touch brightness, color, effects, and more.

This smart Govee RGBIC Table Lamp delivers a similar feature set for less with a $48 price tag if you’re not into the tall slender form-factor on our lead deal.

Then head over to our smart home hub for deals on intelligent camera systems for inside and out as well as this pair of Wyze Google Assistant and Alexa smart plugs at just $10 alongside this morning’s offer on the Eve Water Guard. This Thread and Siri-ready device has now hit a new Amazon all-time low and you can get all of the details right here.

Govee RGBIC Floor Lamp features:

Dynamic RGBIC Color: Unleash your creativity with Govee RGBIC technology, you can customize each segment color base on nature, festival and emotion, and the floor lamp will display multicolor effects simultaneously, suitable for holiday and family gifts.

Smart Control: Manage your LED floor lamp with simple voice commands via Alexa, Google Assistant. And Govee Home APP also make it more convenient to enjoy multiple dynamic scenes like Cheerful, Romantic and design your living room or bedroom decorations.

Sync with Music: Elevate your movie, party, gaming time or listening session with our modern floor lamps for living room, the color and brightness of it will change simultaneously as music or gaming audio changes.

16 Million DIY Colors: The floor lamp owns millions of color and 58 Dynamic scene modes, you can explore your favored one or pick one for Christmas decorations, to bring yourself to a real fantastic lighting experience(only support 2.4Ghz WiFi).

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!