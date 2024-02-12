Illuminate your space with this 4.5-foot smart Govee floor lamp down at $60 (Reg. $100)

Justin Kahn -
AmazonSmart HomeGovee
Reg. $100 $60

The official Govee Amazon storefront is now offering its RGBIC Smart Floor Lamp for $59.99 shipped in both black and silver colorways. Note: The black model is a Lightning deal that will only be available for today or until the discounted stock runs dry. You’re looking at a roughly 4.5-foot smart lamp that regularly fetches closer to $100. Today’s deals are matching the previous price and the lowest we have tracked in several months – this is the same price we saw for Black Friday last year. While this isn’t the latest model – that one is on sale for $90 right now, it is a still a more than capable smartphone- and voice-controlled smart lamp with a very similar design. Head below for more details. 

Featuring customizable RGBIC color illumination, there are millions of color choices here you can control with your smartphone or your voice via connected Alexa and Google Assistant gear. It can sync the lighting with your music and the system comes pre-loaded with dynamic scenes for one touch brightness, color, effects, and more. 

This smart Govee RGBIC Table Lamp delivers a similar feature set for less with a $48 price tag if you’re not into the tall slender form-factor on our lead deal.  

Then head over to our smart home hub for deals on intelligent camera systems for inside and out as well as this pair of Wyze Google Assistant and Alexa smart plugs at just $10 alongside this morning’s offer on the Eve Water Guard. This Thread and Siri-ready device has now hit a new Amazon all-time low and you can get all of the details right here.

Govee RGBIC Floor Lamp features:

  • Dynamic RGBIC Color: Unleash your creativity with Govee RGBIC technology, you can customize each segment color base on nature, festival and emotion, and the floor lamp will display multicolor effects simultaneously, suitable for holiday and family gifts.
  • Smart Control: Manage your LED floor lamp with simple voice commands via Alexa, Google Assistant. And Govee Home APP also make it more convenient to enjoy multiple dynamic scenes like Cheerful, Romantic and design your living room or bedroom decorations.
  • Sync with Music: Elevate your movie, party, gaming time or listening session with our modern floor lamps for living room, the color and brightness of it will change simultaneously as music or gaming audio changes.
  • 16 Million DIY Colors: The floor lamp owns millions of color and 58 Dynamic scene modes, you can explore your favored one or pick one for Christmas decorations, to bring yourself to a real fantastic lighting experience(only support 2.4Ghz WiFi).

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.
Govee

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Allbirds’ Secret Sale takes up to 40% off select ...
All four of Samsung’s official Galaxy Z Fold 5 ca...
ASUS 16-inch Chromebook Flip CX5 with dual USB-C 3.2 po...
Microsoft set to discuss its visions for the future of ...
Greenworks 80V 26-inch cordless hedge trimmer with 2.0A...
LEGO sets sights on Emerald City with four upcoming ...
Amazon offers 2-dozen roses for $25 with same day deliv...
Anker’s Soundcore Motion X500 portable Bluetooth ...
Load more...
Show More Comments