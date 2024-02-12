Land a pair of Wyze Google Assistant and Alexa smart plugs at just $10 (Refurb, 50% off)

While some folks are looking to upgrade to Matter-supported smart home gear, we are tracking a particularly notable deal on a 2-pack of the Wyze Google Assistant and Alexa smart plugs today. Regularly $20 and currently selling for $17 at Amazon, you can land a pair of them in refurbished condition with a 90-day Woot warranty for just $9.99. Shipping is free for Prime members (a $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise). This is $4 under our previous mention on the refurbished units and, at just $5 a pop, one of the best deals you’ll find. Again, they aren’t the latest and greatest, but they will provide smart control over whatever is plugged into them with support for both Alexa and the Google Assistant. More details below.

The Wyze Google Assistant and Alexa smart plugs connect with the Wyze app to deliver intelligent convenience, including everything from scheduling and setting timers to remote control over connected electronics, energy monitoring stats, and more. Vacation mode is a nice touch as well, you can “turn your stuff on and off at random making it appear you’re home so people think twice about coming over uninvited.”

While we are talking smart home gear, be sure to scope out the deal we just featured on the Eve Water Guard with Thread and Siri action down at a new $63 Amazon all-time low. Over in our dedicated hub, you’ll also find deals on Blink’s Video Doorbell at 42% off he going rate and as well as the best price we have tracked on the unit when bundled with the official Sync unit. All of the details on those offers and the rest of the latest Blink smarty home gear sale can be found right here.

Wyze Smart Plug features:

Command your home with your voice: when your hands are full or you just don’t want to move, use your voice to turn things on and off by asking your smart Assistant. We made Wyze plug work with Alexa and the Google Assistant so it’s easier said and done.

Control your home from anywhere: check the status of all of your Wyze plugs and turn them on or off remotely so you can avoid high energy bills and fire-hazards.

On when you need it, off when you don’t: Wake Up to the smell of fresh brewed Coffee in the morning with scheduling in the Wyze app. Custom scheduling in the Wyze app lets you turn Wyze plug on or off at specific times of the day so you can have your Coffee start at 6: 00 AM and turn off at 6: 15 AM.

Manage an entire room with grouping: grouping in the Wyze app lets you connect multiple Wyze plugs to one room so you can turn everything on or off at once at the tap of a finger or command to your smart Assistant.

