Bring Govee’s 4.5-foot smart RGBIC Lyra floor lamp home for $90 shipped (Reg. $150)

The official Govee Amazon storefront is now offering its Lyra Corner Smart Lamp down at $89.99 shipped. Regularly $150, this is a $60 price drop and the lowest price we can find on this model. This discount lands at $6 under the Black Friday deal we featured and matches our previous mention. This is a sleek, modern smart lamp that stands roughly 4.5-feet tall and connects over your Wi-Fi to the companion app for remote control. It delivers both white light (2200k-6500k warm/cool) and loads of color illumination options (16 million to choose from) to your space as well as an adjustable 1,500 lumens of brightness. Controllable via the app or using connected Alexa and Google Assistant gear for voice control, users can also choose to select from over 64 preset scene modes or customize the animated lighting effects manually. Head below for more details.

If the tall slender form-factor isn’t of interest, or you’re just looking for something that can rest on a desktop instead, something like this smart Govee RGBIC Table Lamp might be a better fit. It comes with much of the same feature set, just in a different form-factor and with a lower $48 price tag.

For more on the intelligent lighting options we have on sale right now, swing by our smart home hub. Alongside the smart illumination options, we also have notable deals on Furbo’s latest Cat Camera with 360-degree rotation, the Amazon Echo Show 15 smart displays, and a new low on the Wyze Smart Cam v3 Pro, just to name a few.

Govee Lyra Corner Smart Lamp features:

Futurist & Modern Design: Timeless minimalist design of the floor lamp for living room that infuses sophistication into any Christmas decorations. With a textured satin aluminum finish and compact base unit, which elevates your space.

Cutting-Edge RGBICWW Technology: Savor multi-color displays as customized from 16 million total colors, 2200k-6500k warm/cool whites, and 1500 lumens of brightness. Upscale ambiance for hosting get-togethers, watching movies or reading and relaxing.

64+ Scene Modes: Select a moving lighting effect with one tap and transform your Christmas decorations. The LED floor lamp is suitable as a Christmas gift for family and friends.

Get Creative With DIY Mode: Using Govee Home app, finger-sketch your own custom color effect, plus show off these creations to the community where others can add your DIY effects to their own Christmas light. The floor lamp is suitable for Bedroom.

