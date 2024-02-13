Android game and app deals: Bloons TD 6, Muse Dash, freebie icon packs, and more

This afternoon’s collection of the best Android game and app deals courtesy of Google Play is now ready and waiting down below. Today is the last chance to score OnePlus 12R from $370 or less and there are $300 in savings to be had on Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 5, but for now we are focused on the software. Highlights from Google Play include titles like Bloons TD 6, Muse Dash, One Deck Dungeon, freebie icon packs, and more. Head below for a complete look at all of today’s best deals on Android games and apps.

Best Android apps and games on sale:

More Android app deals still live:

Bloons TD 6 features:

Craft your perfect defense from a combination of powerful Monkey Towers and awesome Heroes, then pop every last invading Bloon! Over a decade of tower defense pedigree and regular massive updates makes Bloons TD 6 a favorite game for millions of players. Enjoy endless hours of strategy gaming with Bloons TD 6!

