Today’s the last day to score OnePlus 12R from $370 or less with trade-in (Reg. $500)

Update: Today’s the last day to lock-in this offer.

The new OnePlus 12R will be shipping in the beginning half of next month, and the pre-order deals are here to help make this affordable flagship an even better value. Right now, you can drop the price down to $469.99 shipped when you apply code TECH30 at checkout. That’s $30 off the $500 MSRP it was just announced with, and just the start to the savings. Trading in any smartphone will get you at least $100 off, while more recent devices will get you upwards of $450 in credit towards the new release. That lets you walk away for $370 or less. We dive into how OnePlus managed to deliver more flagship-caliber specs at a midrange price over in our announcement coverage.

The new OnePlus 12R arrives as the little sibling to the standard OnePlus 12, delivering a more midrange experience centered around a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. There’s 12GB of storage and 8GB of RAM on the base model, which is joined by a 6.78-inch AMOLED display on the front with a 120Hz refresh rate. The internal 5,500mAh battery is backed by the same 80W SUPERVOOC charging as on its flagship counterpart, and around back there’s a 50MP main camera with both macro and ultrawide lens for good measure. All of that makes it a more budget-friendly option to consider compared to some of the higher-end handsets just hitting the market.

Alongside the savings above, OnePlus is also throwing in a bonus $30 coupon for you to buy the new OnePlus Buds 3. If you plan on upgrading to the company’s latest handset and earbuds all at once, this is a great way to add in some extra savings.

You’ll also want to go check out the pre-order deals live on the OnePlus 12. This higher-end smartphone was just revealed at the same time as the OnePlus 12R and its more affordable design, offering some upgrades that come backed by even better launch discounts. Pricing starts at $800 and takes off at least $100, with much of the same trade-in bonus offers attached.

OnePlus 12R features:

The OnePlus 12R strikes the perfect balance of power and performance. The 4th Gen LTPO display with 120Hz makes all your content feel incredibly responsive. We’ve added the largest ever battery on a OnePlus phone – 5500 mAh – so you can spend less time plugged in to a charger. A versatile 50MP triple camera system brings all your memories to life. All this – powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, with up to 16GB of RAM. The OnePlus 12R is the perfect high-performance smartphone, ready for all-day use.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!