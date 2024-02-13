Fold $300 back into your wallet with Samsung’s discounted Galaxy Z Fold 5 at $1,500

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 for $1,499.99 shipped. Today’s offer lands from the usual $1,800 price tag, and saves you $300. It’s also the second-best price to date and the best in over a month. Also matched at Best Buy. Galaxy Unpacked has now come and gone. If you need something more capable than those new flagship smartphones, then today’s discount has your back. We take a closer look at the whole experience in our hands-on review and then break down the full experience below the fold.

The new Galaxy Z Fold 5 is the latest iteration of Samsung’s massive folding smartphone. In its current form, not all too much has changed. There is notably a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip now under the hood as well as Android 13 out of the box, but last year’s form-factor almost entirely remains. There’s still an interior 7.6-inch display that pairs with a secondary 6.2-inch screen on the outside. Samsung has at least spent a lot of this year’s focus on the hinge design, ultimately resulting in both sides of the screen folding a bit closer than before all while sliming down the overall thickness.

If you’re looking to pair your new handset with a cover, all four of Samsung’s official Galaxy Z Fold 5 cases also happen to be on sale. Pricing now starts from $42 across quite a few different protective form-factors.

Today’s discount lands just after seeing an all-time low unfold on the Google Pixel Fold. This take on foldables is dropping to $1,399 for the first time since Black Friday, saving you $400 from the usual price tag. There’s also the OnePlus Open, which clocks in at the same $1,500 sale price as the Z Fold 5 does. It may only be $200 off, but matches the price of Samsung’s latest.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 features:

Streaming on the go with this big screen is a big deal; Unfold the massive 7.6″ screen* on Galaxy Z Fold5 and lose yourself in your favorite content, no matter where you are. With Galaxy Z Fold5, enjoy mobile games on the cover screen or unfold the interior screen for a more immersive experience; With an impressive processor, power through with a high refresh rate and minimal input delays. With Dual-App Viewing, you can do more with more screen on Galaxy Z Fold5; Drag and drop photos into a text message, shop two sites side by side or stream videos while checking your feed

