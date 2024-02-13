Baseus’ ioTa portable power station offers a 288Wh capacity with 8 ports for new $200 low

The official Baseus Amazon storefront is offering its ioTa Portable Power Station for $199.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page $50 off coupon. Down from $280, it saw five discounts over 2023 since its release in June, with the biggest of them dropping costs down to $224 back in August. Today’s deal comes in as a 29% markdown off the going rate, giving you $80 in savings and marking a new all-time low. This power station has a max 420W AC output with a 288Wh capacity (90,000mAh) that can fully recharge in just 2.6 hours via a standard wall outlet and in 3.5 hours via a 100W solar panel. Weighing a measly eight pounds, this device is ideal for covering your devices when out on the road or amongst the wilds. For example, it can fully recharge your 16-inch MacBook Pro from 0% to 50% in less than 30 minutes. It boasts eight ports to cover all your needs: two ACs, two USB-As, two USB-Cs, and two DCs.

If you’re looking for a device that’s even smaller and more personal, you’ll also find the Baseus 140W 6-port Portable Laptop Power Bank Station for $90, after clipping the on-page $60 off coupon. It has a 48,000mAh (153.6Wh) capacity and sports a compact design weighing in at just 4.5 pounds, making it easy to store inside your bag or carry along with you thanks to the included carrying case with an over-shoulder strap. It features bidirectional 140W charging as well as six ports to cover all your device charging needs: two ACs, two USB-Cs, one USB-A, and one DC.

Or if you’re just looking for a cheaper charging option for your devices, check out our recent coverage of the VOLTME 140W 3-port USB Charger that gives you two USB-C ports and a USB-A port to cover your personal device charging needs with 140W of output. Within the same post you’ll also find some more options for power banks that are currently seeing discounts as well.

Baseus ioTa Portable Power Station features:

[Powerful & Versatile] – With a whopping 90000mAh capacity and 420W maximum AC output, Baseus portable power station is for cellphones, tablets, laptops, TVs, Mini fridges, lights, drones, and CPAP.

[140W PD3.1 Ultra Fast Charging] – Baseus solar power bank is capable of charging your MacBook Pro 16’’ from 0%-50% in less than 30 min and can be fully recharged in 2.6 hours with 140W type-c input.

[8 Ports for All] – Charge ALL 8 of your devices at once! The Baseus Power Split technology allows the outdoor generator to automatically and precisely adjust the power, current, and voltage of each output.

[Lightweight, Easy to Carry] – This is a portable generator for camping with App monitoring. Just like an Xbox 5 gaming console, weighing merely 8 pounds, a retractable carrying handle made it a lot easier to carry.

[Safe & Steady Power Supply] – Armed with a premium 288Wh LiFePO4 battery pack, Baseus battery generator can be a reliable backup power supply for your essential devices on the go or during a home power outage/emergency.

What You Get: Baseus ioTa 420W portable power station, 240W PD USB-C to C fast charging cable, 5521 solar connect cable, carrying bag, user manual, our worry-free 2-year warranty and friendly customer service.

