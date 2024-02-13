HYPER’s 245W 4-port USB-C battery pack delivers up to 100W to your entire kit at $170

Joining its Valentine’s Day sale, the HYPER Amazon storefront is now offering its HyperJuice 245W USB-C 100Wh Battery Pack for $169.99 shipped. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. This model now carries a regular $200 price tag, but it fetched $250 for almost all of 2023 since landing on Amazon in late October. If you’re looking for some serious power to throw in your EDC, whether it be for day trips, on vacation, or just to work everyday, this one is worth a look. Aside from its attractive steel design, it packs a high-capacity 27,000mAh battery inside that puts most standard 10K models to shame. Leveraging a 100W power passthrough ability, it is ready to juice up everything from iPhones and MacBooks, to iPad, a DSLR camera, and even a drone or a gaming console. This model features four USB-C outputs (two at up to 100W and two at 65W) alongside “an eye-catching OLED indicator” that “lets you know in real time what your capacity is, what your voltage use per port is, as well as the battery pack’s charging status.” More details below.

If a more simple power bank will suit your needs, something like this Baseus 10K MagSafe model at $37 or Anker’s particularly compact Nano USB-C Power Bank at $19 will be more affordable solutions. Just don’t expect to be juicing up your entire kit all day with stuff like this – they are really better suited for ensuring a smartphone can get an extra boost while away from an outlet for a day or so.

Elsewhere in HYPER deals, its Valentine’s Day is in full swing starting from $21.50. Deals include everything from its MacBook sleeves and cables to its full-on Thunderbolt docking stations, the Apple Find My-equipped backpack, additional charging solutions, and much more. Get a closer look at the best of it right here.

HyperJuice 245W USB-C 100Wh Battery Pack features:

The HyperJuice battery pack has a 27000 mAh charging capacity and wide device compatibility. Charge four devices like an M1 MacBook, an iPad, a DSLR camera, even a drone or a gaming console at the same time. With a whopping 100W Power Delivery passthrough charging, you can quickly charge the battery pack while charging other devices. This hand-carry battery charger has two ports with 100W PD and two 65W PD ports. Get more peace of mind when charging due to our super smart over current, over voltage, over temperature, and short-circuit protection of this battery backup. Enjoy safe and fast charging with the HyperJuice USB charger.

