Baseus’ 10K MagSafe Power Bank delivers up to 30W of juice at $37 (All colors), more from $30

The official Baseus Amazon storefront is now offering its 10,000mAh 30W MagSafe Power Bank down at $36.79 in all four colorways. This model launched last fall at $46 and still regularly fetches as much. Today’s deal is matching the previous deal for the lowest we can find. You’re essentially looking at a 10000mAh power bank that delivers 7.5W of power to your iPhone 12 through 15 via MagSafe. However, this one also comes with a built-in USB-C cable that can deliver a much faster 30W charging solution while the unit is snapped to the back of your device and wired in. On top of that, you’ll find an additional USB-C output for charging up another device simultaneously. Head below for more deals and details.

If you’re not impressed with the bonus 30W charging action detailed above, we are also tracking some notable deals on a pair of the brand’s other 10,000mAh power banks below as well (be sure to clip the on-page coupons):

Baseus 10K MagSafe Power Bank $30 (Reg. $46)

(Reg. $46) Baseus 10K MagSafe Power Bank with kickstand $34 (Reg. $46)

We also just recently featured the new Journey Rapid GO Wireless Power Bank. Now available at 20% off, this new release can charge three devices at once with MagSafe action for iPhone and an adjustable finger loop so you can pick the entire thing up while it’s connected to your device “without accidents.” All of the details you need are right here.

Baseus 10,000mAh MagSafe Power Bank features:

Baseus 10000mAh portable charger features 30W Power Delivery high-speed charging. Charge your iPhone 15 to 55% in 30 minutes using the built-in USB-C cable. In addition to magnetic charging, Baseus portable phone charger also provides USB-C wired charging. When your phone is low on power and needs to be recharged urgently, using the built-in USB-C cable to quickly charge is the best solution. Forgot to bring the charging cable and cannot charge the power bank? Is the cable too long and unsightly? The built-in cable on this Baseus battery bank perfectly solves your troubles. It provides 18W fast recharging and can fully charge the portable charger in about 2 hrs.

