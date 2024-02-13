ZAGG launches buy one get one free iPhone 15 MagSafe case sale starting at $50

ZAGG is launching the perfect sale ahead of Valentine’s Day, letting you score yourself and that special someone a new case. In its new buy one get one free sale, you’ll be able to save on the company’s entire collection of new iPhone 15 cases. Pricing starts at $49.99 shipped for some of the clear covers with more rugged cases featuring kickstands clocking in at as much as $70. All you have to do is add both of the styles to your cart, where the savings will be automatically applied. Head below for the full rundown of the deals.

ZAGG first launched its collection of iPhone 15 cases back in September. There were 12 different releases for Apple’s latest smartphones, all of which now include MagSafe. The company’s new graphene technology helps cut down on bulk while still protecting your handset from drops and other potential damage. You can get the full report on what’s new with each of the different styles over in our original launch coverage, too.

Twelve South is also getting in on the Valentine’s Day festivities by launching a sale on its own collection of iPhone accessories. You’ll be able to score yourself or your partner some of our favorite gear for your Apple setup, with 20% off when you buy two chargers, stands, and docks. We have all our favorites from the promotion rounded up right here.

More on the ZAGG London Snap iPhone 15 case:

Strength and style unite in the MagSafe compatible London Snap case. London Snap is reinforced with graphene, one of the strongest materials in the world. This elegant case has metallic button covers and a chic fabric exterior for a high-end look and feel. London Snap has been tested and proven to protect your phone from drops up to 13 feet (4 meters). Graphene is harder than diamond, yet more elastic than rubber, and it’s 200x stronger than steel.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!