ZAGG iPhone 15 MagSafe cases debut in 12 different styles

Debuting one of the more extensive collections of cases, ZAGG is launching a whole new lineup of covers for iPhone 15 today. With 12 distinct releases to cover Apple’s new handset, we break down what’s new with the company’s latest collection below the fold.

ZAGG iPhone 15 cases debut

The lineup starts with the new Everest Snap case. Climbing to offer the lineup’s best drop protection, the new cover arrives with the ability to withstand 20-foot drops and sports a no-slip grip texture to complement its built-in kickstand. The case headlines the new ZAGG iPhone 15 cases that use Graphene+ tech, which allows for a slimmer build that doesn’t sacrifice protection. The cover is also made from 92% post-consumer recycled plastics. Pricing here clocks in at $69.99.

Like everything else in the lineup, the Everest Snap case sets the pace by including MagSafe. ZAGG showed me these cases in person back in August. One of the big sentiments the company walked away with from last year’s collection of cases is that shoppers love MagSafe, so now it’s standard across its new iPhone 15 collection.

Stepping down the lineup, there’s also the new Denali Snap iPhone 15 case from ZAGG. This model isn’t quite as rugged as its Everest counterpart, landing with 16-foot drop protection. It comes in two different models – a standard version and a model with a built-in kickstand – both of which sell for $59.99. These are even better for the environment, using 96% post-consumer materials and the same Graphene+ tech and textured exterior.

Traveling to other city-named styles, there are four different covers that all have very similar designs. Differing largely in the materials, the following designs all sport some level of recycled plastic and deliver various finishes like fabric wrappings, sleek designs with grippy finishes, and clear builds. Here’s the breakdown:

Santa Cruz Snap: $49.99 Santa Cruz Snap with Kickstand: $54.99

London Snap: $49.99

Manhattan Snap: $49.99

Milan Snap: $49.99

Lastly, there’s the entry-level offering from ZAGG, with the new Luxe Snap iPhone 15 case arriving with 10-foot drop protection and a grippy surface. It comes in six different colors, too, and clocks in at $39.99. If you’re more of a clear case enjoyer, there’s also the Crystal Palace lineup, which arrives in three different styles starting at $40.

Here’s a full galaxy of the new ZAGG iPhone 15 cases, all of which are now available directly from the company’s online storefront.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!