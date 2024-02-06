Twelve South launches buy one get one 20% off Valentine’s Day sale on signature Apple gear

Twelve South is kicking off a new promotion this week to help get you and your special someone some new tech. In its Better Together Valentine’s Day event, you’ll be able to save on everything the company sells thanks to its buy one get one 20% off sale. All of its latest releases are eligible for the savings, some of which are seeing their first-ever discounts. The sale is the perfect chance to score you and your partner a matching nightstand upgrade or everyday carry charger, as well as just being able to mix and match the releases for yourself. The savings apply once added to your cart, and we’ll highlight our favorites below.

A favorite from the sale has the Twelve South HiRise 3 Deluxe starting at $119.99 shipped. It’s $30 off the usual $150 price tag when cashing in on the BOGO 20% off, and is only the second chance to save. This matches our previous mention, which was a straight 20% off sale over the holidays last year.

Twelve South’s new HiRise 3 Deluxe bakes all you need to know right into its name. This is the company’s latest 3-in-1 charger, featuring the ability to refuel your iPhone 15, Apple Watch, and AirPods from a single design. It’s also far more premium than previous releases from the company, employing some more deluxe materials like leather alongside an elegant design. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

More on the Twelve South HiRise 3 Deluxe:

HiRise 3 Deluxe is a luxurious, space-saving 3-in-1 wireless charger for your 3 most important devices. Place your iPhone on the vertical charger to see notifications at a glance. Pop up the Apple Watch Fast Charger to power up in Nightstand mode. Charge AirPods or even a second phone on the soft vegan leather charging base.

