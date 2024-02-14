ASUS ROG Strix Scope II Gaming Keyboard hits $88 Amazon low, plus deals on mice and more

Justin Kahn -
New low $88
ASUS ROG Strix Scope II Gaming Keyboard, pre-lubed ROG NX Snow Linear Mechanical switches

Amazon’s latest ASUS PC gaming gear sale is featuring deals at up to 35% off. One notable offer has the ASUS ROG Strix Scope II Gaming Keyboard on sale for $88.34 shipped. This model landed on Amazon for the first time in late 2023 at $120 and is now 26% off the going rate. Today’s deal comes in at a few bucks under the only other deal we have tracked to deliver a new Amazon all-time low. A notable chance to upgrade the battlestation without breaking the bank, it features pre-lubed ROG NX Snow Linear Mechanical switches that deliver “fast actuation” and “an improved walled stem design for stability and reduced wobble.” The accessible streaming-related functions via the F1-F5 keys are joined by the ability to control media, volumes, and keyboard lighting via the multi-function button and three-way knob up top. Head below or more details and additional ASUS PC gear deals. 

More ASUS PC gear deals:

We are also still tracking some notable offers on ASUS’ Raikiri Pro PC/Xbox gamepad with an onboard OLED display alongside a host of other battlestation accessories in our PC gaming deal hub. You’ll want to check out the details on the first price drops on NVIDIA’s new 4000 Super series gaming PCs from $1,800 too. 

ASUS ROG Strix Scope II Gaming Keyboard features:

  • ROG NX mechanical switches: Pre-lubed ROG NX Snow mechanical switches provide great keystroke feel and consistency with fast actuation with an improved walled stem design for stability and reduced wobble
  • Streaming hotkeys: Access essential streaming-related functions with F1-F5 keys without the hassle of complicated key combinations
  • Multi-function controls: Intuitively control media playback, adjust volume, and tweak keyboard lighting with a multi-function button and three-way knob
  • Sound-dampening foam: Integrated foam absorbs pinging noises and echoes for improved acoustics
  • PBT: Durable ROG PBT doubleshot keycaps offer a premium feel and shine resistance (keycap material vary by region)

