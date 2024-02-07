Rare deal knocks ASUS’ Raikiri Pro PC/Xbox gamepad with OLED display to $129, more

Amazon has now now launched a new sale event featuring a wide-range of ASUS PC gaming gear includes mice, keyboards, and more. But first let’s take a look at the deals on its ROG Raikiri PC and Xbox gamepads. You’ll find the regularly $170 Raikiri Pro with the built-in OLED display with customizable animations, heads-up status indicators, and profile switching down at $129 shipped. This one fetches as much as $170 at Best Buy and is usually closer to $150 Amazon. One of only a few discounts we have seen since release last fall, this is the second-best price we have tracked, having only been beaten once over the Black Friday festivities. That deal joins the ASUS ROG Raikiri base model controller at $89 shipped. While not as deep deal from its regular $100 price tag, this is the very first price drop we have tracked on this one via Amazon. Head below for more details. 

The Raikiri Pro features the aforementioned onboard OLED screen alongside asymmetrical, Xbox-style thumbsticks, a D-Pad, and tri-mode connectivity – “wired USB-C, low-latency 2.4 GHz RF, plus a Bluetooth mode.” Four left and right rear buttons can be programmed for “in-game commands or for on-the-fly joystick sensitivity shifts” while the selectable step triggers can “be set to short- or full-range mode” with customizable dead zones. You’ll also find a built-in ESS DAC on both models for enhanced audio output via the 3.5mm headphone jack. 

Be sure to browse through the rest of Amazon’s latest ASUS PC gaming sale on this landing page. The deals kick off from $80 with up to 33% in savings and include a range of the brand’s various gaming keyboards and mice alongside its ROG Moonstone Ace L Glass Gaming Mouse Pad at 20% off

ASUS ROG Raikiri Pro features:

  • Built-in OLED display: Create a unique look with customizable animations, view status indicators, and switch profiles on the fly
  • Tri-mode connectivity: Versatile flexibility with wired USB-C, low-latency 2.4 GHz RF, plus a Bluetooth mode
  • Intuitive rear controls: Four left and right buttons can be programmed for in-game commands or for on-the-fly joystick sensitivity shifts
  • Selectable step triggers: Left and right triggers can be set to short- or full-range modes, with dead zones customizable in Armoury Crate
  • Premium sound: Built-in ESS DAC for immersive audio; plus 3.5 mm earphone jack, and a mute button

