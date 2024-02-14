August’s 4th Gen HomeKit Wi-Fi Smart Lock returns to Black Friday price at $149 (Reg. $230)

Amazon is now offering the August Wi-Fi Smart Lock 4th Gen at $148.97 shipped. Regularly $230, this is 35% or nearly $82 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal comes within $10 of the Amazon low and lands on par with the most readily available Black Friday price we tracked last year. Designed to fit on the inside of your door, it transforms your entryway into an intelligent one without having any negative effect on your home’s curb appeal – August says “installation only takes about 10 minutes.” After connecting to your Wi-Fi (no hub required), it can work alongside Apple HomeKit gear as well as Google and Amazon voice assistants, or a traditional key. The auto-lock and -unlock functionality ensures your home is automatically secured once the door is closed, “or after a set amount of time.” You can get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

While the August option above is currently one of the more affordable HomeKit models from a major brand right now, you can score the eufy Security C210 WiFi Smart Lock for less. Currently selling for $80 shipped at Amazon, this one doesn’t include the HomeKit action, but it does feature a touchscreen keypad and app control with no hub required for much less.

Just be sure to also check out some of the latest smart door lock systems that are hitting the market this year. As part of our CES 2024 coverage, we featured the latest Lockly release with Apple HomeKey support and facial recognition alongside the TP-Link HomeKey model right here.

August’s latest Wi-Fi Smart Lock features:

August smart locks fit on the inside of your door, making your regular deadbolt smarter, more secure and way more convenient. Keep your keys just in case (but you won’t need them). Forget key copying. Quickly and easily share permanent, scheduled or temporary access to your home with friends, family and other people you trust, and never put a key under the doormat again. Even if you’re not so handy, installation only takes about 10 minutes. August locks fit perfectly over most single cylinder deadbolts and aren’t much bigger than your original thumbturn.

