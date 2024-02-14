Get up to $807 in savings on Blix e-bikes with free accessory bundles starting from $1,499

Blix Bikes has an on-going Valentine’s Day sale that is taking up to $600 off its lineup of e-bikes with each purchase also receiving up to $207 in free gear. A standout amongst the offerings is the Ultra Fat-Tire All-Terrain e-bike for $1,499 shipped, with the dual battery option for $1,899. Down from its usual $2,099 price tag, this particular model saw regular discounts during most of 2023’s sales events. Today’s deal comes in as a 29% markdown off the going rate, returning costs to the all-time low. Along with your purchase you’ll also receive a free rear rack and passenger foot pegs worth $200 – so all-in-all, you’ll be getting a total of $800 in savings. Blix is also offering an extra $200 off any purchase of any two e-bikes by using the promo code RIDETOGETHER at checkout.

The Ultra e-bike is equipped with a 750W geared rear hub motor and your choice between one or two 48V batteries that pushes this e-bike up to max speeds of 20 to 28 MPH and travels a range of 40-80 miles, depending on your choice of battery setup. It offers five levels of pedal-assist with a 12-magnet cadence sensor, and a full digital display that relays real-time information such as battery level, odometer, speedometer, travel distance, pedal assist settings, and also supports Bluetooth connectivity to the Blix app for more comprehensive performance data. It also comes stocked with an integrated LED headlight and a pair of 26-inch fat tires for a smoother ride. Plus, with this deal you’ll also be getting the rear rack that can hold cargo and passengers alike with the added foot pegs should you be bringing another person along with you.

More Blix e-bike deals:

And if you’re a lover of the motorbike aesthetic or you’re looking for those unique standout models of e-bikes, be sure to check out our recent coverage of the four special promotional deals being offered by QuietKat, led by its latest release, the Lynx All-Terrain e-bike. It sports a Cafe Moto-inspired motorbike design, equipped with a 2-speed 1,000W hub-drive motor and a 48V battery that work together to push the bike up to 28 MPH for up to 63 miles on a single charge – along with a variety of updated and upgraded features.

Blix Ultra Fat-Tire All-Terrain e-bike features:

The most versatile all-terrain ebike on the market, customizable for on and off-road. It features dual battery option for ultimate range, and class 3 option through the Blix app. The Blix modular rack system includes smart mounting points in the front and rear that allow you add a variety of unique Blix accessories. Customize your ride exactly according to your needs. You do you. Connect to the Blix app via Bluetooth to further enhance the ride experience. This provides access to features such as ride data, community feed, and over-the-air firmware updates that continue to improve your e-bike throughout its lifetime.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!