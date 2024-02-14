Greenworks 48V cordless electric axial leaf blower falls 44% to new $113 low (Reg. $200)

Amazon is offering the Greenworks 48V Cordless Electric Axial Leaf Blower for $112.58 shipped. Down from its $200 price tag, it saw its fair share of discounts over 2023, with the biggest of them dropping costs down to $125. Today’s deal comes in as a 44% markdown off the going rate, giving you $87 in savings and marking a new all-time low. It even beats Greenworks’ website where it is still listed at its MSRP. This 48V leaf blower comes equipped with a brushless motor that is standard in all Greenworks power products, it can reach airflow speeds of 585 CFM (140 MPH), with its variable speed trigger ensuring better handling and more control. The two 24V 4.0Ah batteries are interchangeable with any of the power products within the Greenworks 24V family and provides the blower up to 30 minutes of continuous use on a single charge. Also includes a dual port rapid charger to complete the package.

And if you’re preparing to jump back into outdoor work once spring rolls around (or perhaps you live in a warmer climate), you’ll have everything you need to tackle yard duties with the Greenworks 40V 21-inch Cordless Electric Lawn Mower, Leaf Blower/Vacuum, String Trimmer, Hedge Trimmer, and Chainsaw Combo Kit that also comes with 5.0Ah and 2.0Ah batteries and dual chargers, still discounted from $1,100 to $740. You can read a more in-depth description about this package here.

And to start preparing for spring’s arrival, it’s the last day of Greenworks’ 10-day sale promotion taking up to 20% off a selection of electric pressure washers until tonight at 11:59 EST. You can also head over to our Green Deals hub to stay up-to-date on the very best deals for other electric tool brands, power stations, solar panels, EVs, eco-friendly camping equipment, and more.

Greenworks 48V Cordless Electric Axial Leaf Blower features:

DUAL 24V BATTERY SYSTEM: Enjoy 48V of gas-like power with the convenience of the 24V battery platform; compatible with Greenworks 24V (AC/DC) LED light for worksites and camping​

HIGH-PERFORMANCE CLEARING: 585 CFM airflow and 140 MPH airspeed for efficient debris removal​

BRUSHLESS MOTOR: Experience increased efficiency, lower noise levels, and gas-like power with a push button ON/OFF switch​

EEXTENDED RUNTIME: Achieve up to 30 minutes of continuous use on high with a fully charged 4Ah battery​

COMFORTABLE ERGONOMICS: Cushioned overmold grip for reduced fatigue during extended use​

PRECISE CONTROL: Variable speed trigger with cruise control for tailored airflow management

