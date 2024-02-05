Prepare for outdoor spring cleaning with 20% off Greenworks electric pressure washers from $152

Greenworks has launched a ten-day sale promotion, taking 20% off a selection of electric pressure washers by using the promo code GWDOTW at checkout. You’ll find some of the lowest prices on these tools – some of which have gone untouched by major discounts for many months with others having been stuck at their MSRP for most of 2023. The biggest deal of the bunch is on the 40V 800 PSI Cold Water Bucket Pressure Washer for $167.99 shipped, after using the promo code. Already 26% down from its $280 price tag, it saw a few trickling discounts at the start of 2023 that dropped costs to $238 at the lowest, as well as one big discount over the summer that brought it to a further $210 low. Today’s deal comes in as a combined 40% markdown off the going rate, giving you $112 in savings and landing as a new all-time low.

This pressure washer offers 800 PSI and a 1.0 GPM flow rate for your more routine cleaning efforts for your boat, ATV, RV, and more. With a simple drop of the washer’s hose into a fresh water source of your choosing or by connecting the hose directly to a standard garden hose, you’ll be good to go. It has three different nozzles to tackle the job at hand: 25 degrees, 40-degrees, and a soap applicator that hooks onto the wand. It includes a charger and a 4.0Ah battery that also doubles as a small power bank through its USB port that can charge up your personal devices like phones and tablets.

More Greenworks pressure washers on sale:

This Greenworks ten-day sale promotion will continue until February 14 at 11:59 EST, and don’t forget to use the promo code GWDOTW at checkout for the 20% off discount. This isn’t the only sale Greenworks currently has going either, with a similar garden sale promotion taking up to 20% off a selection of edgers, cultivators, dethatchers, and sprayers until tonight at 11:59 EST. You can also head over to our Green Deals hub to stay up-to-date on the very best deals for other electric tool brands, power stations, solar panels, EVs, eco-friendly camping equipment, and more.

Greenworks 40V 800 PSI Bucket Pressure Washer features:

800-PSI With Unlimited Portability

1.0 GPM (gallons per minute)

Perfect Nozzle for Every Surface!

PWMA Certified

Power 75+ Tools with any Greenworks 40V Battery(*40V 8Ah battery can’t fit this pressure washer)

3 Year Limited Tool and Battery Warranty

