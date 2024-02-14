Show off Pokémon cards or Polaroids with Apple’s iPhone 14 clear cases at $35 (Reg. $49)

Amazon is now offering Apple’s iPhone 14 series MagSafe Clear Cases for $34.99 shipped. These official cases normally sell for $49, and are now clocking in at the second-best prices to date. We last saw price cuts go live last holiday season. They’re designed to show off the look of your handset while still adding some protection into the mix, and I particularly like being able to slide a Pokémon card or instant camera film into the back of the case for a little personalization. Alongside just protecting your device, it’ll let you take full advantage of MagSafe accessories with integrated magnets and all of the usual Apple quality to refresh the look of your device. Head below for more.

Official MagSafe clear cases on sale:

If you don’t care about that official seal of Cupertino approval, you could just grab one of these JETech iPhone 14 series clear cases instead. They sell for $8 and are much more affordable than the in-house versions from Apple. You won’t find the same premium material, but this should do the trick if you’re looking for something on the cheaper side.

Speaking of iPhone 14, we’re also tracking a discount on the previous-generation flagship. Right now, you can score Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro with an Amazon renewed clearance discount to $768 – the best prices yet. It takes $531 off what you’d have originally paid for an unlocked unit with 512GB of storage.

iPhone 14 Pro MagSafe Clear Case features:

Thin, light, and easy to grip — this Apple-designed case shows off the brilliant colored finish of iPhone 14 while providing extra protection. Crafted with a blend of optically clear polycarbonate and flexible materials, the case fits right over the buttons for easy use. On the surface, a scratch-resistant coating has been applied to both the interior and exterior. And all materials and coatings are optimized to prevent yellowing over time.

