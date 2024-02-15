Linkind’s 4-pack white/color smart light bulbs brings Matter support home at $24 ($6/ea.)

If you’re looking to upgrade your smart home lighting setup, the official Linkind Amazon storefront is now offering its 4-pack of its Matter Wi-Fi Smart Light Bulbs down at $23.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. This pack went for closer to $55 for the last half of 2023 just before dropping into the $30 range about a month and half ago. Today’s offer knocks an additional 20% off that, which is matching our previous mention and a few bucks below the deal beforehand. This brings the price of each bulb down to $6 to deliver some of the lowest prices we have seen on Matter-ready color smart bulbs. All of the details are down below.

These Linkind solutions provide some of the best prices on bulbs that work alongside all of your HomeKit, Alexa, Google Home, and SmartThings Matter gear. Alongside the universal control and management experience, they will deliver all of the usual smart home features as well – smartphone and voice control, dusk to dawn simulation and wake-up mode, timers, and more. They produce your choice of warm and cool white lighting as well as loads of other colors as well.

Over in our smart home hub you’ll find more of this week’s best deals including the Eve Room HomeKit air quality monitor with Thread, this smart touchscreen digital picture frame, and August’s 4th Gen HomeKit Wi-Fi Smart Lock that has now returned to last year’s Amazon Black Friday price at more than $80 off the going rate. Everything else is waiting right here.

Linkind Matter Wi-Fi Smart Light Bulbs feature:

Linkind Matter smart light bulb is compatible with all Matter platforms. You can control all your smart home devices with a single app certified by Matter, reducing the need for multiple apps for different devices and upgrading your privacy security without cloud services. Matter-certified hub/controller (HomePod, Echo, Nest, SmartThings Hub) is required to control Matter bulb in Apple Home/Alexa/Google Home/SmartThings platforms. Alternatively, you can control the bulb directly in AiDot app platforms without the need for a separate hub. Linkind smart light bulbs have millions of colors, from warm white to cool white (1800K-6500K), and multi-dynamic scenes, that change your mood, including romantic dates, happy parties, quiet reading, etc. When your phone microphone senses sound, our wifi smart bulb will dance with the sound/music.

