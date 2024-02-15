Save 50% on the Eve Room HomeKit air quality monitor with Thread at $50 (All-time low)

Amazon is now offering the latest Eve Room HomeKit Air Quality Monitor for $50.50 shipped. This is now a match of the all-time low for the first time in over a year at $39 off the usual $100 price tag. We have seen it on sale recently, but that was back over the holidays at $19 more than today’s sale price. Dive into our launch coverage for some additional info or keep reading for a breakdown on its features.

Eve helps you bring some added stats to your smart home for setting automations or just keeping an eye on conditions yourself with its Room air quality monitor. It has an aluminum frame design that on top of packing in Thread and Bluetooth connectivity, rocks an E ink display to show all of the temperature and humidity readings, on top of being able to keep tabs on airborne particle levels.

We also just shared an exclusive discount on the Eve Flare portable HomeKit smart lamp earlier in the week. This offer is not only just for 9to5 readers, but is also a new all-time low at $75. This is a $25 discount from the usual price tag, and marking one of the first chances to save since being refreshed with Thread support last year.

Eve Room with Thread features:

Keep your home’s indoor air quality clean and healthy with Eve Room. The award-winning indoor air sensor with Apple HomeKit technology measures air quality (VOC), temperature, and humidity levels in your home. Detect harmful VOC levels caused by everyday items, and track when indoor air quality drops. You can then ventilate in good time, and adopt healthy habits by following the history in the Eve app.

