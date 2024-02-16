Chefman’s Indoor Pizza Oven bundle is now over $100 off via Amazon at $250 shipped

Amazon is now offering a particularly notable deal on the Chefman Indoor Pizza Oven at $249.99 shipped. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. This model launched on Amazon last November at $500 before going back forth between $350 and as much as $450 since. We have seen a few deals for a touch less than that in the interim, but today’s offer takes at last an additional $100 off to deliver one of the best prices you’ll find on a comparable indoor pizza oven. And considering how pricey these dedicated pizza ovens can get, this deal might be one worth taking a closer look at while the coupon is live. Head below for more details.

While it might not be as high-end an option as the Breville Smart Oven Pizzaiolo Pizza Oven, that one sells for $1,000 and rarely ever drops below $800. The Chefman variant keeps the pies flowing all year round for a whole lot less than that. It reaches temperatures up to 800-degrees and features six pizza presets including Neapolitan, New York, thin-crust, pan, or frozen. It also comes with a pizza stone and pizza peel to complete the set.

Then head over to our home goods hub for more of this week's best kitchen and cooking deals.

Chefman Indoor Pizza Oven features:

Our electric indoor outdoor pizza oven is perfect for countertop use, quickly cooking up restaurant-quality pizza using up to 800°F temperature settings. The Chefman pizza cooker is perfect for any size kitchen. The sleek indoor pizza oven’s countertop design fits into compact spaces while making delicious homemade pizza in no time! Choose from our touchscreen pizza preset options including Neapolitan, New York, Thin-Crust, Pan, or Frozen. Or customize your pie with the Manual setting to get your perfect crust, every time.

