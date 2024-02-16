UGREEN’s 25,000mAh power bank charges your MacBook, iPhone, more at $85.50 (Reg. $150)

The official UGREEN Amazon storefront is now offering its Nexode 145W Portable USB-C Battery Pack for $85.48 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. This model launched last year at $150 and is now 40% off. It fell into the $130 range at the top of year with a few drops down to $90 around the same time, and now you can score it at one of the best prices yet. Designed to provide some serious power to your MacBook, iPhone, AirPods, and more whenever you find yourself away from an outlet, it carries a 2,5000mAh battery inside with an onboard LED indicator for remaining charge. It boasts a pair of USB-C outputs (one with a 100W output and one at 45W) alongside an 18W USB-A jack – it takes about 2 hours to completely recharge the internal battery, according to UGREEN. More details below.

If a more basic 10,000mAh USB-C power bank will suffice for your needs, we are still tracking a deep deal on this Baseus Airpow model at $13 Prime shipped. It’s not quite as advanced or as fast as the model above, but it will certainly provide an extra boost of power on-the-go for less.

You’ll also want to scope out the brand new power bank solution Journey launched today. The new AXIE Global Charger and Power Bank delivers traditional power bank action alongside an onboard wireless MagSafe pad to power your entire kit on the go. Best of all, you can land one with a special 30% launch discount right now – all of the details you need are right here.

This deal on Sharge’s wild transparent model is also worth a look while you’re at it.

UGREEN Nexode 145W Portable USB-C Battery Pack features:

145W Fast Charging: Equipped with PD3.0,QC3.0, and capable of 145W of fast charging speed! Fully charge a 13″ Macbook Air in 90 minutes.

25000mAh Gigantic Capacity: Ugreen’s portable charge power bank comes with a massive 25,000mAh battery and a total power output of 145W! Completely recharge laptops up to 1.3 times and mobile devices up to 5.6 times.

Two-Way Fast Charging: Easily recharge this 25,000mAh power bank in 2 hours with a 65W PD charger (not included). With our bi-directional technology, fast charge devices while fast recharging this portable charger.

Smart Digital Display: LED digital display shows remaining power bank battery. Know exactly how much power is in portable power bank so you can step out with confidence.

