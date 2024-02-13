Sharge keeps the transparent tech trend alive with new triangular 170W USB-C power bank

Sharge, the company formerly known as Shargeek, is launching its newest power bank today. Adding a new transparent portable charger that gets in on the clear tech trend, the Sharge 170 Power Bank packs a plenty of power into its triangular build, including 170W of USB-C charging and 24,000mAh of battery.

Sharge first launched its new power bank as a crowdfunding campaign last year. Since successfully being backed and then fulfilling orders to those early shoppers, the company is now ready to actually begin shipping units to everyone.

I’ve been such a big fan of transparent tech over the past couple of years, and Sharge keeps that up with the new 170 Power Bank. It has a very similar design to the previous releases in the SHARGEEK lineup. It features a clear plastic shell that shows off all the internals. You can see the actual internal batteries as well as the circuit board that powers all your gear. There’s just one difference this time, and it’s that Sharge is using a triangular design. Previous models have just been obelisks for your charging setup, and now we’re getting a bit more geometric.

The updated design is also carrying an IP66 water-resistance rating for the first time. While you probably shouldn’t be refueling by the pool or shower in the first place, it is a nice feature to help keep up with wherever your everyday carry goes. IP66 means it can handle splashes and even quick submersions – which is far more than most other power banks on the market will try to defend against.

In terms of power, you can rely on its 24,000mAh capacity for charging up gear. There’s a 170W output across its dual USB-C ports and single USB-A slot, which earns the Sharge 170 Power Bank its name. You can monitor all of that from the built-in display, which shows charging rates, remaining capacity, and other tidbits about the state of the battery.

Here’s a full look at the features:

The Sharge 170 Power Bank, being one of the company’s most capable releases so far, is also one of its most expensive. Right now, it’s now available for purchase and sells for $179.99. There is a launch discount that takes $10 off for early buyers. For comparison, that’s in between the original STORM2 Slim power bank we reviewed just last year and the company’s slightly higher-end $230 Storm 2 100W with an even larger 25,600mAh battery.

