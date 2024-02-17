Anker’s Liberty 3 Pro Noise Cancelling Earbuds with wireless charging case at $80 (Orig. $170)

The official Anker Amazon storefront is now offering its Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro Noise Cancelling Earbuds at $79.99 shipped. Regularly $170 and closer to somewhere between $100 and $120 more recently, this is matching the previous deal price and the lowest price we can find. Now available in purple, white, or black at the discounted rate, they might not be the new Liberty 4 set we reviewed previously – that set sells for $100 on Amazon, but they are more affordable. The Liberty 3 Pro deliver active noise cancellation with HearID tech designed to analyze “your ears and level of in-ear pressure to create a tailored profile.” They sport 32 hours of battery life as well as a wireless charging-ready case and compatibility with both iOS and Android smartphones. Get a closer hands-on look right here and head below for more.
More of this weekend’s headphone and earbuds deals:
- Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds $249 (Reg. $299)
- Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Headphones $379 (Reg. $429)
- Jabra’s Elite 10 ANC earbuds $200 (Reg. $250)
- Jabra Elite 5 earbuds with Google Fast Pair at $85 (Reg. $150)
- Marshall’s Motif A.N.C wireless earbuds $130 (Reg. $200)
- Google Pixel Buds Pro $150 (Reg. $200)
- And even more…
And be sure to dive into our coverage of the brand new Bose Ultra Open earbuds that clip onto your ears right here.
Anker Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro ANC Earbuds feature:
- ACAA 2.0: Our exclusive coaxial dual driver technology delivers high and low frequency sound directly to your ear without interference. Its wide soundstage is detailed and spacious, bass has a deep punch, mids are luscious, and treble sparkles.
- Personalized Noise Cancelling: Standard noise cancelling only adjusts noise based on data. HearID ANC analyzes your ears and level of in-ear pressure to create a tailored profile that optimizes noise reduction and reduces external sound to suit your ears.
- Fusion Comfort Fit: Liberty 3 Pro’s earbuds have a triple-point ergonomic shape and built-in ear pressure relief for all-day comfort. 4 sizes of liquid silicone ear tips and flexible ear wings ensure you get a strong seal and secure grip.
