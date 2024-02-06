Jabra Elite 5 earbuds offer ANC and Google Fast Pair at $85 (Reg. $150)

Amazon is currently offering the Jabra Elite 5 Earbuds for $85.49 shipped after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon. You’d more regularly pay $150, with today’s offer saving you $65. It’s the third-best price we’ve tracked, and comes within $10 of the all-time low from back in December. This is also nearly $5 under our previous mention. The savings today apply to all three of the different colorways, as well. We explore what to expect below the fold, and our launch coverage offers some additional insight, too.

The recent Jabra Elite 5 earbuds offer a solid alternative to the company’s new flagship releases that are more than double the price of today’s discount. These pack hybrid active noise cancellation out of the box that comes backed by six built-in microphones for tuning out distracting ambient audio. The actual listening experience comes powered by 6mm drivers, with support for aptX audio. Google Fast Pair then supplements the Bluetooth connectivity and rounds out the package with seven hours of playback from the earbuds themselves and another 28 hours from the charging case.

To start the week, we also saw one of our favorite pairs of earbuds go on sale. After launching last summer, we fell in love with Sony’s XM5 ANC earbuds. Now, you can get them on sale, with the second-best price to date landing at $250 from the usual $298 going rate.

More on the Jabra Elite 5 ANC Earbuds:

Jabra Elite 5 True Wireless earbuds offer 6-mic technology. External mics are always active on calls, internal mics automatically activate themselves in windy conditions. Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) suppresses noise. HearThrough technology allows you to tune in to your surroundings. 6mm speakers and SBC, AAC and QualComm aptX codecs provide a goosebump-inducing sound experience which can be fine-tuned with the Jabra Sound+ App.

