LG’s Cinebeam UHD 4K Smart Projector casts 140-inch screen for $997 (Amazon low, $503 off)

Amazon is offering the LG CineBeam UHD 4K Smart Home Theater Projector for $996.99 shipped. Down from its usual $1,500 price tag, this projector’s prices fluctuated for most of 2023 between its MSRP and $1,200. As fall rolled around costs began dropping further on occasion with Black Friday sales bringing it down to its $997 low. Today’s deal comes in as a repeat 34% markdown off the going rate, beating our previous mention by $103 and returning it to the all-time low from November’s sales.

Providing a breathtaking screen size of 140 inches, this ceiling-mountable smart projector gives you 4K UHD resolution (3840 x 2160), with a wheel-less 4-channel LED that expresses vivid pictures with virtually no color loss. It has an adopted HDR 10 tone mapping that delivers optimized picture quality frame by frame – accomplished by generating animation frames between existing ones to give it a more fluid feel and look. It also comes with built-in Alexa and Google Assistant support for hands-free entertainment.

To properly secure the above smart projector, Amazon is offering the QualGear Ceiling Mount for $30. This universal mount fits projectors with mounting holes ranging from 6.6 inches to 16 inches, with a zero to 60-degree tilt capability and 360-degree rotation ensuring you’ll be able to hit all the right angles.

If you’re looking to save on smart home devices this Presidents’ Day, check out our coverage of the ongoing deals like a selection of Eve HomeKit/Thread-supported smart home devices up to 50% off, three models of ECOVACS robots and vacuums with auto-empty stations up to 42% off, and even HP wireless all-in-one printers up to 53% off.

LG CineBeam UHD 4K Smart Projector Features:

With a screen size of up to 140 inches, the ceiling-mountable HU70LA delivers 4K UHD resolution, leveraging XPR* with 8.3 million pixels (3840 x 2160), four times the resolution of Full HD. Wheel-less LED technology uses a 4-channel LED with RGB separate color and Dynamic green, overcoming conventional projector defects such as discoloration of LCD and the rainbow effect* of DLP for a vivid picture with rich and deep color.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!