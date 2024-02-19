Official Apple AirTag Loop deals: 2-pack for $15 or 4-pack for $22 (From $5.50 each)

Alongside this morning’s deal on the official Magic Keyboard, Woot is also offering some deep price drops on Apple’s silicone AirTag Loops. Regularly $29 each at Amazon and elsewhere, you will find single packs on sale here, but the really notable deals are on the 2-packs from $14.99 and the 4-packs from $21.99 – prices vary slightly by color. Shipping is free for Prime members with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. Coming in as low as $5.50 a pop, needless to say this is a particularly notable chance to score some of the official loop-style carriers for your Apple item trackers at a huge discount. More details below.

Now the lowest price you’ll find on the first-party Apple AirTag accessories, these silicone loops are made from polyurethane to securely fasten your AirTag to your bag and anything else you can loop it around. Today’s Woot listings also ship with a proper 1-year warranty from Apple.

Be sure to check out the new safety pin mounts from Elevation Lab, as well as the brand’s latest magnetic options to quickly stick the item trackers to metal surfaces. And if you’re looking for something to neatly stow an AirTag in your wallet, Elevation Lab’s TagVault Wallet is one of the thinnest out there and it sells for $10 Prime shipped on Amazon.

Apple AirTag Loop features:

Both lightweight and durable, the loop is made from polyurethane and securely fastens your AirTag to your bag.

The enclosure fits tightly around your AirTag to ensure that it stays put, so you can keep track of whatever it’s attached to.

Make AirTag yours with a range of colorful accessories

AirTag sold separately

