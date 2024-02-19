Score a Magic Keyboard for Apple Vision Pro or your Mac while it’s down to $85 (Reg. $99)

Woot is now offering the official Apple Magic Keyboard for $84.99 Prime shipped. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. Today’s offer drops from its usual $99 price tag – like you’ll pay at Amazon right now – for the first time in months and saves you $14. It was last on sale during Thanksgiving Week for $5 less, and the third-best price we’ve seen over the past year. This is one of the more tried and true Mac keyboards around and has even found new life as an Apple Vision Pro accessory. Head below for more.

Apple’s standard Magic Keyboard is a notable way to bring that first-party polish to your desktop workstation. The perfect companion to your Mac mini or to convert an M3 MacBook into more of a home office machine, this keyboard has Apple’s latest scissor key switches and a Lightning port on the front for recharging the internal battery – all packed into Apple’s signature aluminum casing with white topcoat.

All of today’s other best deals are now live in our Apple guide. With a new work week now underway, there’s a batch of fresh price cuts to go alongside ongoing discounts from the Presidents’ Day weekend deals.

Apple Magic Keyboard features:

Magic Keyboard combines a sleek design with a built-in rechargeable battery and enhanced key features. With a stable scissor mechanism beneath each key, as well as optimized key travel and a low profile, Magic Keyboard provides a remarkably comfortable and precise typing experience. It pairs automatically with your Mac, so you can get to work right away. And the battery is incredibly long-lasting—it will power your keyboard for about a month or more between charges.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!