Schwinn’s Mendocino Adult Hybrid Cruiser e-bike with 55-mile range hits $590 (Reg. $1,700)

Amazon is offering the Schwinn Mendocino Adult Hybrid Cruiser e-bike for $589.90 shipped. Down from $700, with a higher $1,700 MSRP, this e-bike spent most of the last two years staying between $1,700 and $950 until summer 2023 brought with it a price cut down to $900, where it has sat and received smaller discounts to $580 at the lowest. Today’s deal comes in as a $110 markdown off the current going rate (65% off its MSRP), beating out our previous mention by $175 and landing as the second-lowest price we have tracked. Equipped with a 250W brushless geared pedal assist hub motor and a rear rack-mounted battery, this charcoal gray hybrid e-bike is able to reach top speeds of 20 MPH and travel for up to 55 miles on a single charge, depending on conditions. With a twist of its grip shifter, its six-speed drivetrain can provide smooth gear changes for easy adaptation to any terrain you might find yourself on. You can also find the matte blue model with an electric throttle for $765.

More Schwinn e-bikes seeing discounts:

Rad Power is still offering a massive $900 price cut on its RadRover 6 Plus Fat-Tire e-bike that has a a 750W brushless geared hub motor and a semi-integrated 672Wh battery working together to reach top speeds of 20 MPH and travels with a range of up to 45 miles on a single charge. It comes with a variety of features like its pair of 26-inch by 4-inch puncture-resistant fat tires to ensure your joyride is never cut short. Priority Bicycles, likewise, has a Presidents’ Day sale still going that is taking 15% off its three e-bike models and 20% off a selection of its non-electric models.

Schwinn Mendocino Adult Hybrid Cruiser e-bike features:

Lightweight e-bike with a 16.5 inch aluminum bicycle frame for effortless riding to class or around the neighborhood, suggested rider height of 64 to 74 inches tall, shortest inseam of 27.7″-28.8″ and 31.6″-33.6″ inseam on highest seat setting

Rear rack mounted battery lasts for approximately 35 – 55 miles on a single charge, depending on conditions, and can easily recharge in 4 hours with a standard outlet, charging cable included, with 2 year warranty on battery & electrical system

6-speed drivetrain with grip shifter provides smooth gear changes while mechanical disc brakes deliver superior stopping power on the alloy double wall rims and 2.125″ tires

Upright riding position adds comfort while fenders help protect you from splashes, rear rack provides additional cargo space

