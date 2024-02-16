Rad Power’s RadRover 6 Plus fat-tire e-bike with 45-mile range hits new $1,199 low (Reg. $2,099)

Rad Power Bikes is currently offering a special limited-time discount on its flagship RadRover 6 Plus Fat-Tire e-bike for $1,199 shipped. Down from $2,099, this e-bike saw plenty of discounts over 2023, with most of them being limited-time flash sales that often brought costs down to $1,399. Today’s deal comes in as a 43% markdown off the going rate, beating our previous mention by $200 and landing as a new all-time low. You can learn more about this model by heading below the fold or checking out our hands-on review over at Electrek.

Equipped with a 750W brushless geared hub motor and a semi-integrated 672Wh battery, this e-bike is able to reach top speeds of 20 MPH and travels with a range of up to 45 miles on a single charge. It offers a variety of features like the 5-level pedal assist with a 12-magnet cadence sensor, and a full digital display that relays real-time information such as battery level, clock, odometer, speedometer, pedal assist settings, and even a wattage meter to keep track of the motor’s output. It also comes stocked with a pair of 26-inch by 4-inch puncture-resistant fat tires alongside water-resistant connectors and wiring harness for when your joy ride diverts off-road. The frame has been designed for maximum ergonomic comfort and solid handling – especially for riders at the bottom end of the height recommendation range.

You’ll also find the RadRunner 2 Utility e-bike is discounted by $200 to $1,299 shipped. Carrying the mantle as Rad Power’s jack-of-all-trades model, this e-bike also comes equipped with a 750W brushless geared hub motor and 672Wh battery that hits a max speed of 20 MPH and travels up to 50 miles on a single charge. It features a four-level pedal assist with a low-profile cadence sensor, and a simple control panel that gives you the battery’s charge level and allows you to adjust pedal assistance settings. It also comes stocked with a rear-mounted cargo rack that offers a 120-pound payload, puncture-resistant fat tires, a standard LED headlight, and an integrated taillight with both brake light and flash mode capabilities.

These are the only current discounts over at Rad Power after the company dropped e-bike prices across the board to their discounted rates back at the start of the new year. Both discounts are slated to remain until February 21. And be sure to also head over to our Green Deals hub to keep up-to-date on the best deals on other e-bike brands, electric tools, power stations, solar panels, and so much more.

RadRover 6 Plus Features:

Commute. Explore. Or simply do more. The ebike that started it all, does it all. Now in its sixth iteration, our flagship model combines durability and agility into one irresistible ride. Hop on and discover why this is the most imitated e-bike in the industry.

