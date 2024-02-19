New low knocks 50% off Yummly’s elegant magnetic meat thermometer at $50 (Today only)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is now offering the latest Yummly Smart Meat Thermometer for $49.99 shipped. Regularly $100, this is a straight up 50% price drop and the lowest price we can find. currently $84 on Amazon where it has never dropped below $65, today’s deal is also the lowest price we have tracked yet. Made to deliver the perfect cook whether you’re using your oven, stovetop, grill, or smoker, this is an elegant thermometer solution with a leave-in steel probe that delivers cooking data wirelessly to your smartphone. The three onboard sensors transmit to the app from 150 feet away to tell you the temperature, when to flip, how long to let it rest, and when dinner is ready to eat. It also ships with a magnetic charging and storage case. Head below for more details.

If you’re not impressed with the higher-end feature set here, or the overall more elegant design, just go grab this ThermoPro TP15H Waterproof Instant Read Food Thermometer for $13 Prime shipped instead. There’s no smart connectivity, companion app, or a leave-in probe with this option, but it will help you to get the perfect cook for a whole lot less than today’s lead deal.

While we are talking cooking deals, head over to our home goods hub for more including Anova’s latest sous vide cookers starting from $99, this deal on the Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ brewer at $119, and De’Longhi’s Dedica Arte Espresso Machine with the integrated steam wand at $50 off the going rate. Everything else is waiting right here.

Yummly Smart Meat Thermometer features:

Made for your oven, stovetop, grill, or smoker the Yummly Smart Thermometer monitors temperatures as your food cooks — no wires (or strings)

The leave-in thermometer monitors food and ambient oven temperatures with its 3 sensors, so you can cook your protein just the way you like it, every time

Monitor your cook on the free Yummly app on your phone or tablet from up to 150 feet away — or make your range nearly limitless by getting a link to your session to view it from anywhere Wi-Fi or cellular data are available

Multitask all you want. We’ll tell you what time your food will be ready, when to adjust the temperature, flip your protein or remove it from heat — and how long to let it rest

Eliminate guesswork, cook food just the way you like it. Our preset programs are designed for a wide variety of cuts of meat and poultry, including beef, pork, lamb, chicken, and turkey, as well as a great selection of fish and wild game

