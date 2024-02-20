Today’s best iOS app deals: Boxville, Rotaeno, Fait The Machine, and more

Tuesday’s collection of the best iOS game and app deals is now ready and waiting down below. Alongside the App Store offers, we are also tracking deals on Apple’s 20W USB-C charger as well as these refurbished offers on iPhone 13 and Apple Watch Series 7, but for now it’s on to the apps. Highlights include Boxville, Rotaeno, Fait – The Machine, FILCA – SLR Film Camera, and more. Hit the jump for a closer look at all of today’s best iOS game and app deals.

iOS Universal: Legacy 3 – The Hidden Relic: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Depello – color splash photos: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: MusicSmart – Liner Notes: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Cinemin by Tinrocket: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: FILCA – SLR Film Camera: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Boxville: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Rotaeno: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Fait – The Machine: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Warlords Classic Strategy: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Tiny Space Academy: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: HexRoller: $3 (Reg. $3.50)

iOS Universal: iConnectHue for Philips Hue: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: FurryFury: Smash & Roll: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: gTasks Pro for Google Tasks: FREE (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Memorize Pi Digits – 3.14π: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Divinity – Original Sin 2: $13 (Reg. $25)

iOS Universal: Dream Town Island: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Mega Mall Story2: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Burger Bistro Story: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Pocket Academy 3: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: LightTrac: $5 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Luck be a Landlord: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Logo, Card & Design Creator: $0.50 (Reg. $2)

Boxville is an award-winning adventure puzzle game about speechless cans living in the city of boxes and drawing doodles on cardboards to tell the stories.

Boxville is 2-in-1: an animated film and a puzzle game.

Boxville is good for playing alone to dive into the atmosphere and challenge your brain with sophisticated logic puzzles and riddles, or playing with a friend or family to share unique audio-visual experiences and solve the puzzles together.