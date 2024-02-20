Woot discounts iPhone 13 Pro to $490 and Apple Watch Series 7 to $200 in refurb sale, more

Woot today is launching one of its signature refurbished Apple sales. You’ll be able to save on a collection of previous-generation iPhones and Apple Watches starting at $129.99 Prime shipped. Delivery will run you an extra $6 otherwise. Today’s deals apply to some of the more recent releases from Apple, like the iPhone 13 series as well as Apple Watch Series 7. Everything is backed by a 1-year warranty and comes in refurbished condition to save you even more cash. Shop everything right here or check out our top picks below.

A favorite has iPhone 13 Pro down at just $489.99. This is far below the original $999 price tag and also beats our previous mention by an extra $190. It’s a new all-time low, too. Apple’s previous-generation iPhone 13 Pro comes centered around the A15 Bionic chip like other handsets in the series, which powers the 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion. There are all of the usual staples from Apple, like Face ID, Cinematic mode video recording, and MagSafe charging. Dive into our coverage over at 9to5Mac for a closer look.

Also on sale, the Apple Watch Series 7 is another highlight at $199.99. Both 41mm and 45mm models are available at this price, with the GPS models coming in a handful of styles, too. You would have originally paid $399 or more, and now the best discounts yet are here at $10 under our previous mention.

While it’s not the all-new version, Apple Watch Series 7 still packs quite a punch for your fitness kit. There’s a similar build centered around the brightest screen Apple makes, as well as all-day battery life backed by a fast charging mode for overnight wear. And while there’s no onboard temperature sensor like Series 8 or 9, you’ll still find heart rate monitoring, the ability to keep tabs on blood oxygen levels, and even take ECGs. All with watchOS 10 at the center of the experience.

Otherwise, shop the entire sale right here while it’s live through the end of the week.

iPhone 13 Pro features:

6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion for a faster, more responsive feel. Cinematic mode adds shallow depth of field and shifts focus automatically in your videos, Pro camera system with new 12MP Telephoto, Wide, and Ultra Wide cameras; LiDAR Scanner; 6x optical zoom range; macro photography; Photographic Styles, ProRes video, Smart HDR 4, Night mode, Apple ProRAW, 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording

