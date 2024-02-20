Today’s best game deals: Metal Gear Solid Collection all platforms $35, Metroid Dread $40, more

As part of its latest game sale, Woot is now offering the Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 on Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5 down at $34.99. Shipping is free for Prime members with a $6 delivery charge otherwise. Regularly $60, this is 42% off and the lowest price we can find. Currently starting at $38 and up from there at Amazon, today’s deal is a couple bucks under the previous Amazon all-time low. While Kojima has moved on to Death Stranding 2 and a mysterious new action espionage IP, this collection brings his classic MGS series to current-generation consoles in one package. It contains Metal Gear, Metal Gear 2, Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2, Metal Gear Solid 3, Metal Gear (NES/FC version), and Snake’s Revenge alongside digital books, bonus graphic novels, and a digital soundtracks. The rest of today’s console game deals are waiting down below.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links