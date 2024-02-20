Today’s best game deals: Metal Gear Solid Collection all platforms $35, Metroid Dread $40, more

As part of its latest game sale, Woot is now offering the Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 on Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5 down at $34.99. Shipping is free for Prime members with a $6 delivery charge otherwise. Regularly $60, this is 42% off and the lowest price we can find. Currently starting at $38 and up from there at Amazon, today’s deal is a couple bucks under the previous Amazon all-time low. While Kojima has moved on to Death Stranding 2 and a mysterious new action espionage IP, this collection brings his classic MGS series to current-generation consoles in one package. It contains Metal Gear, Metal Gear 2, Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2, Metal Gear Solid 3, Metal Gear (NES/FC version), and Snake’s Revenge alongside digital books, bonus graphic novels, and a digital soundtracks. The rest of today’s console game deals are waiting down below.
Nintendo Switch game deals
- Zelda: Link’s Awakening $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Strikers Battle League $40 (Reg. $60)
- Fire Emblem titles from $40 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Odyssey $40 (Reg. $60)
- Metroid Dread $40 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land $40 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $40 (Reg. $60)
- or $30 for My Best Buy Plus/Total members
- My Best Buy Plus/Total members save extra $20 on Switch games
- Zelda, Fire Emblem, and more
- LEGO 2K Drive $25 (Reg. $40)
- NBA 2K24 Kobe Bryant Edition $20 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder $50 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Maker 2 $40 (Reg. $60)
- And even more…
Nintendo announces first Direct game showcase of 2024 for later this week!
Nintendo officially unveils new all-pink pastel Joy-Con
Watch the new Princess Peach Showtime! trailer
You can play the FREE Mario vs. Donkey Kong demo on Switch
PlayStation/Xbox game deals
- Resident Evil 4 $30 (Reg. $60)
- Street Fighter 6 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Firewatch PSN $4 (Reg. $20)
- PlayStation Planet of the Discounts: 2,000 titles at up to 70% off
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League from $61 (Reg. $70)
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns $20 (Reg. $30)
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon $42 (Reg. $60)
- Rise of the Ronin pre-order $70
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 pre-order $70
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 Xbox pre-order $70
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 PS5 pre-order $70
Xbox confirms ultra-powerful upcoming hardware, cross-platforms games, more
PlayStation State of Play: Silent Hill 2, New Kojima action espionage, more
Xbox Developer Direct showcase! Indiana Jones gameplay, more
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!